



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasised the critical need to "de-risk" both national and global economies, declaring economic security as "paramount" in today's uncertain international landscape.





Speaking at the opening of the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday, Jaishankar addressed his Japanese counterpart, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, underscoring India's high priority on its longstanding partnership with Japan.





Over the past two decades, this relationship has evolved from a primarily economic one into a broad, comprehensive, and strategic alliance, Jaishankar noted, highlighting cooperation across key global platforms such as the Quad, the United Nations, the G4 grouping, and the G20.





He recalled the foundational role played by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's landmark "Confluence of the Two Seas" speech to the Indian Parliament in 2007, which laid the groundwork for the modern Indo-Pacific framework.





This vision emphasised openness, connectivity, and shared prosperity across Asia and beyond, paving the way for closer ties between Japan and India to foster a "broader Asia" network extending to the Pacific, including nations like the United States and Australia.





Jaishankar pointed out the alignment between India's MAHASAGAR initiative and Japan's "free and open Indo-Pacific" outlook, reflecting a shared strategic vision for the region.





As leading democracies and major global economies, both countries bear not just an opportunity but a duty to shape the global order, particularly amid current uncertainties, the minister asserted.





The dialogue's focus will centre on building resilient supply chains, securing critical minerals, and addressing challenges in energy, health, and maritime security to enhance economic resilience.





Economic security stands out as especially vital today, with both nations prioritising efforts to de-risk their own economies and the broader international system, Jaishankar stressed. These discussions gain added significance as India and Japan prepare to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations next year, with expectations that their special strategic global partnership will further deepen.





Jaishankar expressed hope that bilateral talks would tackle key priorities in the relationship, building on recent high-level interactions.





The meeting follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's engagement with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg earlier this year.





Motegi's visit to India, spanning 15 to 17 January as per the Ministry of External Affairs, provides a timely platform to advance these shared objectives.





Based On ANI Report







