



In the hallowed halls of the UK Parliament, Conservative MP Bob Blackman has voiced grave concerns over the escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.





Speaking during a pre-recess adjournment debate on 16 January 2026, he highlighted the murders of Hindu men on the streets, the burning of their homes, and the desecration of temples. Blackman urged the British government to intervene decisively to safeguard minorities and guarantee free and fair elections scheduled for next month.





Blackman painted a stark picture of the crisis, noting that other religious minorities face similar perils amid a backdrop of political turmoil. He criticised the interim government's decision to ban the Awami League—a major party polling at around 30 per cent—from participating in the polls.





This exclusion, he argued, undermines the democratic process, while Islamic extremists push for a referendum that could irrevocably alter Bangladesh's secular constitution.





Calling for urgent action, Blackman requested a statement from the Foreign Secretary next week. He pressed for measures to ensure the elections are inclusive, transparent, and secure, with explicit protections for vulnerable communities.





His intervention follows his earlier remarks in Parliament, where he prompted the Leader of the House to correspond with the Foreign Office on the "disastrous situation" unfolding in the South Asian nation.





Responding in the debate, another MP affirmed the UK's condemnation of all violence, whether religiously or ethnically motivated.





The government, he stated, remains actively engaged with Bangladesh's humanitarian challenges and backs the interim administration's pledges for peaceful, credible elections. Officials emphasise a longstanding commitment to human rights, stressing these priorities to Dhaka and welcoming arrests linked to minority attacks.





This parliamentary exchange coincides with a surge in communal violence across Bangladesh, where Hindus and other minorities have endured targeted assaults on their lives, properties, and places of worship.





Reports indicate a disturbing pattern of extremism, with homes and businesses razed in coordinated incidents. The wave of unrest has drawn international scrutiny, amplifying calls for accountability.





India's Ministry of External Affairs echoed these worries during its weekly briefing on the same day. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal decried the "recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists." He insisted that such communal flare-ups must be addressed "swiftly and firmly" to prevent further escalation and restore stability.





Blackman's advocacy underscores growing global unease over Bangladesh's trajectory since the ouster of the Awami League government last year.





The interim regime, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, faces mounting pressure to curb radical elements and uphold democratic norms. Critics contend that banning established parties while extremists agitate risks entrenching authoritarianism under the guise of reform.





The UK's involvement reflects its historical ties to Bangladesh, a former colony, and its stake in regional stability. British diplomats have ramped up engagement with Dhaka, pushing for minority protections amid fears of demographic shifts through violence and displacement. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have documented over 200 attacks on Hindu sites since August 2024, corroborating parliamentary claims.





Economically, the unrest threatens Bangladesh's vital garment industry, which employs millions and supplies Western markets, including the UK. Disruptions could exacerbate poverty and fuel migration pressures on Europe.





Politically, the elections loom as a litmus test: failure to include the Awami League or neutralise extremist calls for an Islamic state could invite sanctions or aid cuts from Western donors.





India, sharing a 4,096-kilometre border with Bangladesh, views the crisis through a security lens. New Delhi has sheltered thousands of fleeing Hindus and ramped up border vigilance against radical inflows.





Jaiswal's remarks signal India's readiness to raise the issue bilaterally, potentially at forums like the UN Human Rights Council.





Blackman's speech has resonated with diaspora communities in the UK, home to over 400,000 British Bangladeshis, many of whom harbour secular leanings. It may galvanise cross-party support for tougher UK policy, including visa scrutiny for Bangladeshi officials implicated in inaction. As polls approach, the international spotlight intensifies, with the onus on Dhaka to deliver justice and inclusivity.





The debate highlights a broader geopolitical contest in the Bay of Bengal, where China's influence via Belt and Road investments contrasts with Western and Indian advocacy for pluralism. Bangladesh's interim leaders must navigate these dynamics while quelling domestic fires.





Failure risks isolating the nation, prolonging instability, and eroding its democratic credentials on the world stage.





Based On ANI Report







