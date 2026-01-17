



The European Union's leadership, including representatives from the European Commission, is set to attend India's Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, a move interpreted as a profound strategic gesture that extends far beyond negotiations for an India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).





This high-profile visit, occurring amid escalating global uncertainties, underscores Europe's quest for new alliances.





Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev, in an exclusive interview with ANI, highlighted the timing of this outreach as reflective of Europe's deepening geopolitical anxieties. With relations strained across multiple fronts, the continent faces simultaneous pressures from the United States, Russia, and China.





Sachdev described a transformative shift in India's relations with Europe, driven by seismic events such as the Ukraine war. The conflict has imposed harsh sanctions on Russia, severing Europe's access to vital Russian energy supplies, particularly natural gas, and reshaping the bloc's strategic landscape.





Compounding these challenges, the EU grapples with its heavy economic reliance on China. Despite ideological clashes with Beijing's authoritarian model, China remains the 'factory of the world', supplying critical components to European industries.





In this precarious environment, India emerges as a prospective 'fourth pole' in Europe's geopolitical and economic framework. Sachdev emphasised that the EU craves long-term stability, trustworthy partners, and a diversified trade network—qualities India possesses as a vast, expanding market with a commitment to strategic autonomy.





The expert clarified that the FTA represents merely one facet of this evolving dynamic. Europe urgently requires a substantial market and a reliable collaborator, especially as the United States appears increasingly unpredictable.





Long-standing fissures within the Western alliance are now surfacing, eroding confidence in transatlantic ties. For India, with its economy valued at approximately $4.5 trillion, gaining entry to the EU's $20 trillion market promises substantial gains.





Conversely, Europe stands to benefit from India's burgeoning consumer base and opportunities to mitigate economic vulnerabilities. This mutual interest arrives at a juncture when traditional dependencies are under severe strain.





A notable asymmetry persists in foreign policy approaches, Sachdev observed. While Europe has long anchored its strategy on the United States, India pursues a multifaceted diplomacy, balancing ties with the US, Russia, China, and others.





Europe, in turn, finds itself compelled to rebalance its partnerships with haste. The Republic Day visit symbolises this pivot, signalling a generational realignment in Indo-European relations.





Sachdev extended his analysis to broader global flashpoints, beginning with Iran. He assessed the regime as markedly weakened by persistent domestic protests and intensifying international sanctions.





Yet, he cautioned that any external military intervention risks igniting nationalist backlash, potentially consolidating support for the government. Instead, mounting economic distress is poised to spark fresh unrest in the months ahead.





Turning to Venezuela, Sachdev evaluated opposition leader Maria Machado's overtures to former US President Donald Trump. Such moves might bolster her profile in Washington but are unlikely to deliver swift domestic victories.





The entrenched power structures under the current regime remain resilient, he noted. Any prospective political transition will hinge critically on proven governance experience.





The EU's deepening engagement with India forms part of a wider recalibration within a fractured global order. Traditional alliances face mounting pressures, while nascent partnerships like this one acquire outsized strategic importance.





Based On ANI Report







