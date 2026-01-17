



US Senators have urged President Donald Trump to champion the interests of American pulse crop producers in ongoing trade negotiations with India. In a letter dated 16 January 2026, Republican Senators Kevin Cramer from North Dakota and Steve Daines from Montana called for the inclusion of favourable provisions on pulse crops in any bilateral trade agreement.





Pulses, encompassing peas, lentils, and dried beans, represent a vital sector for their states, which rank among the largest producers in the United States.





India stands as the world's foremost consumer of these protein-rich crops, creating a substantial market opportunity for US exporters. The senators' plea underscores longstanding grievances over India's elevated agricultural tariffs, which inflate the cost of American pulses and diminish their competitiveness against rival suppliers. US trade data reveal that India's average applied tariff on agricultural products reaches 39 per cent, starkly contrasting with the United States' mere 5 per cent.





These tariff disparities erect significant barriers, compounded by technical and regulatory hurdles that curtail US market access in India. The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has documented how such restrictions have notably curbed American agricultural exports to this burgeoning economy.





Senators Cramer and Daines contend that dismantling these obstacles would yield mutual gains, bolstering US farmers while fulfilling India's voracious demand for affordable pulses.





The correspondence arrives against the backdrop of intensified US-India trade dialogues, with Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirming active efforts to seal a new bilateral trade agreement (BTA). Negotiations commenced on 13 February last year under the Trump Administration, followed by the USTR's finalisation of Terms of Reference in April. This framework paves the way for multifaceted discussions spanning multiple sectors, with agriculture emerging as a pivotal contention point.





Echoing prior advocacy, the senators reference a similar letter from President Trump's first term, which was personally handed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That earlier initiative highlighted persistent trade frictions, yet progress has remained elusive amid India's protective agricultural policies. The current appeal seeks to leverage the momentum of renewed BTA talks to secure concrete concessions on pulses.





North Dakota and Montana, as key pulse-producing heartlands, face acute pressures from volatile global markets and domestic supply gluts. Enhanced access to India could stabilise prices and expand revenue streams for thousands of farmers reliant on these crops. The senators emphasise that pulses serve as a nutritional cornerstone in India, where rising populations and dietary shifts amplify import needs.





US-India trade dynamics further contextualise this push. The USTR has flagged non-tariff barriers, including stringent sanitary and phytosanitary standards, that disproportionately affect perishable agricultural goods like pulses. Resolving these could unlock billions in bilateral trade potential, fostering goodwill amid geopolitical alignments such as the Quad partnership.





India's pulse import reliance stems partly from domestic production shortfalls, exacerbated by erratic monsoons and land constraints. In recent years, the country has sourced significant volumes from suppliers like Canada, Australia, and Myanmar, often at the expense of US shipments due to tariff preferences. American producers argue for parity, citing superior quality and yield efficiencies.





The Trump Administration's trade philosophy prioritises reciprocal market openings, making the senators' letter a strategic alignment with this agenda. Successful inclusion of pulse provisions could set a precedent for other agricultural lobbies, from dairy to nuts, eyeing India's 1.4 billion consumers. Yet, India remains wary, balancing farmer protections under its agrarian economy.





Stakeholders anticipate that BTA finalisation might hinge on compromises in sensitive areas like intellectual property and digital trade, alongside agriculture.





The pulse issue, though niche, symbolises the granular negotiations defining supercharged economies' tango. As talks progress, US farmers watch closely, hoping for a deal that pulses with promise.





This development underscores the intricate interplay of domestic politics and international commerce. Senators Cramer and Daines, leveraging their agricultural constituencies, amplify a clarion call that resonates in farm belts from the Dakotas to the heartland. For India, it poses a test of liberalising its vast market without undermining local producers.



