



The European Union has voiced sharp criticism of Pakistan following the conviction of two prominent human rights lawyers, Imaan Mazari-Hazir and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha, over social media posts deemed inflammatory.





The duo received sentences linked to content shared on X, which authorities claimed promoted ethnic divisions and portrayed Pakistan's military as involved in terrorism. This development, reported by Samaa TV, has ignited fresh tensions between Islamabad and Brussels.





The lawyers were detained last Friday en route to a court hearing and subsequently placed under two weeks of judicial remand. They face charges under Pakistan's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), a controversial 2016 law often criticised for its broad provisions on digital expression. PECA empowers authorities to penalise online content seen as prejudicial to national security or public order, with penalties including imprisonment.





Both Mazari-Hazir and Chattha have vehemently denied the allegations, insisting their posts fell within the bounds of lawful expression. Mazari-Hazir, known for her advocacy on human rights and environmental issues in Balochistan, has previously clashed with state institutions. Chattha, also a vocal critic, has represented clients in high-profile cases challenging military overreach. Their arrest underscores ongoing concerns about curbs on dissent in Pakistan.





EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Anouar El Anouni, condemned the verdict as a direct assault on freedom of expression and the independence of the legal profession. He argued that it contravenes core democratic values and Pakistan's commitments under international human rights frameworks. The EU's statement highlights how such actions erode judicial autonomy and stifle civil society voices.





Pakistan's response came swiftly from Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi, who dismissed the EU's remarks as interference in a domestic affair. He emphasised that the conviction stemmed from a transparent judicial process under national laws, with the lawyers afforded full rights to appeal. Andrabi reiterated Pakistan's willingness to engage with the EU on mutual interests but drew a firm line on internal judicial matters.





This episode is not isolated. Pakistan benefits significantly from the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), which provides duty-free access to European markets for over 66% of its exports, worth billions annually. In return, Islamabad must adhere to 27 international conventions covering human rights, labour standards, governance, and environmental protections. Non-compliance risks suspension of these privileges.





Historical precedents amplify the stakes. In April 2021, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for an urgent GSP+ review amid violence against religious minorities, media suppression, and human rights abuses. Similar scrutiny followed the 2023 arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and crackdowns on his supporters. Rights groups like Amnesty International have flagged PECA as a tool for silencing opposition.





The convictions could prompt renewed EU monitoring. The GSP+ framework mandates annual reviews by the European Commission, with input from civil society and the European Parliament. Persistent issues have led to enhanced scrutiny panels for countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines. A formal suspension, though rare, would deliver a severe economic blow to Pakistan's textile sector, its largest GSP+ beneficiary.





Islamabad faces a delicate balancing act. While defending sovereignty, it relies on EU trade amid economic woes, including IMF bailouts and inflation exceeding 20%. Recent overtures, such as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's pledges on minority protections, aim to placate Brussels. Yet, domestic politics—marked by military influence and PTI-led protests—complicate reforms.





Internationally, the row may strain Pakistan's image as it seeks Western investment post-China-Pakistan Economic Corridor challenges. Allies like the US and UK have echoed EU concerns on rights, though tempered by counter-terrorism cooperation. For human rights advocates, the case exemplifies Pakistan's pattern of using anti-terror laws against critics, from journalists to lawyers.





As appeals proceed, the outcome will test Pakistan's judicial independence. Mazari-Hazir and Chattha's legal team plans to challenge the verdict in higher courts, citing free speech protections under Pakistan's constitution. The EU has urged their immediate release and a fair rehearing, signalling potential escalation if ignored.





Broader implications extend to Pakistan's digital landscape. PECA amendments in 2025 expanded platform liabilities, prompting X and Meta to enhance content moderation in Pakistan. Critics warn this fosters self-censorship, with over 10,000 cases filed since 2016, per digital rights trackers.









Based On ANI Report