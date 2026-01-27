



On Tuesday, as India and the European Union inked what has been dubbed “the mother of all deals”—a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA)—European Council President António Costa added a deeply personal touch to the occasion.

Speaking in New Delhi on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Costa proudly displayed his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, declaring, “I am from Goa.”





This revelation underscored the unique cultural bridge between Europe and India, embodied in Costa’s own heritage. “I’m the President of the European Council, but I’m also an overseas Indian citizen,” he remarked. “For me, it has a special meaning. I’m very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father’s family came from.”





The India-EU FTA marks a pivotal moment in bilateral ties, aiming to boost trade, investment, and strategic cooperation. Costa’s comments highlighted how personal histories can intertwine with diplomatic milestones, making the pact feel intimate as well as monumental.





António Luís Santos da Costa, born in Lisbon in 1961, holds one of the European Union’s most influential roles. As President of the European Council since 2024, he shapes the bloc’s political direction. Previously, he served as Portugal’s Prime Minister from 2015 to 2024, navigating economic recovery and social reforms.





His family background weaves a rich Indo-Portuguese tapestry. Costa’s mother, Maria Antónia Palla, was Portuguese with French roots, while his father, Orlando António Fernandes da Costa, hailed from Goa. This Goan lineage traces back to the era when the coastal state formed part of Portugal’s Estado da Índia, a colonial territory that endured until India’s annexation in 1961.





Orlando da Costa, a prominent writer and journalist, embodied this heritage vividly. Born to a Goan father and raised partly in the territory, he infused his works with memories of Margao, the bustling town in South Goa where the family originated. His books and essays often evoked Konkani phrases, the tangy flavours of sorpotel, and the rhythms of Indo-Portuguese life.





António Costa’s grandfather spent his early years in Goa, part of the Catholic Goan community that maintained strong cultural and linguistic bonds with Portugal. This elite Luso-Indian group preserved Portuguese as a first language alongside Konkani, fostering a hybrid identity that persists today.





Growing up in Lisbon, young António absorbed these stories from his father. Goa loomed large in family conversations—not as distant history, but as a living presence through Orlando’s writings and anecdotes. Costa has recalled hearing Konkani lullabies and tales of Goan festivals, embedding India in his psyche from childhood.





In Goa, Costa enjoys a special affection. Diaspora communities and locals fondly call him “Babush,” a Konkani endearment for a cherished young boy. This nickname reflects the warmth reserved for figures who embody the shared Portuguese-Goan past.





The family’s ancestral home stands on Abade Faria Road in Margao, a quiet reminder of their roots. Extended relatives, including cousins, continue to reside there. In 2017, during a private visit to Goa, Costa made a poignant pilgrimage to this house, reconnecting with kin and wandering his father’s childhood streets.





That trip, away from political spotlights, allowed Costa to immerse himself in Margao’s heritage. He met family members, savoured local cuisine, and reflected on the Indo-Portuguese fusion that shaped his identity. Photos from the visit captured a relaxed leader, bridging continents through blood ties.





Orlando da Costa’s literary legacy keeps the flame alive. His works, such as poetry collections and memoirs, reference Goan landscapes—from the Sahakari Melal’s vibrant markets to the serene Dudhsagar Falls. These writings introduced António to a Goa beyond maps, nurturing his sense of dual belonging.





Costa’s OCI card, a formal link to India granted to those of Indian origin, symbolises this enduring connection. Acquired in recent years, it grants him visa-free travel and residency rights, though his visits remain rare due to demanding duties.





The New Delhi moment resonated deeply in Goa. Local media buzzed with pride, with Margao residents sharing stories of the da Costa family. Politicians and community leaders hailed it as a testament to Goa’s global influence.





For India-EU relations, Costa’s disclosure arrives at a fortuitous time. The FTA promises to slash tariffs, enhance supply chains, and deepen green energy ties. His personal stake could foster goodwill, reminding negotiators of historic people-to-people bonds.





Portugal’s colonial footprint in India—via Goa, Daman, and Diu—left indelible marks. Communities like the Goan Catholics retain Portuguese surnames, cuisine, and architecture. Costa personifies this diaspora, now influencing Europe’s approach to Asia.





His political journey mirrors this blend. Rising through Portugal’s Socialist Party, Costa championed progressive policies while drawing on multicultural insights. Observers note how his Goan heritage informs his worldview, emphasising dialogue over division.





As European Council President, Costa chairs summits shaping EU strategy—from Ukraine aid to climate goals. His Indian roots add nuance to Indo-Pacific outreach, especially amid tensions with China. The OCI gesture during the FTA signing was no mere anecdote. It humanised high-stakes diplomacy, evoking shared histories from Vasco da Gama’s voyages to modern partnerships.





In Goa, anticipation builds for a possible official visit. Relatives in Margao speak of hosting him again, perhaps with a feast of xacuti and bebinca. For now, Costa’s words echo: the Europe-India link is personal.





This episode underscores migration’s long arcs. From 16th-century settlers to 21st-century leaders, Indo-Portuguese stories endure, enriched by figures like Costa.





