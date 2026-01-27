



India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has hailed the recent India-EU summit as a pivotal moment for global stability. Speaking on 27 January 2026, he declared that the 16th Summit would strengthen multipolarity and de-risk the global order.





This comes amid growing tensions in international relations, where diversified partnerships are seen as essential to mitigate risks from over-reliance on single powers.





Jaishankar emphasised the summit's outcomes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Council President Antonio Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.





Key agreements signed include a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a Security and Defence Partnership, and a Comprehensive Framework of Cooperation on Mobility. These pacts, he noted, lay the foundation for a broader, deeper, and stronger partnership between two major democracies and market economies.





In a post on X, Jaishankar described the agreements as pathbreaking. The FTA is poised to boost trade flows, addressing long-standing negotiations that have spanned years. It promises enhanced market access for Indian goods in Europe while opening European investments to India's burgeoning sectors like technology and manufacturing.





The Security and Defence Partnership marks a significant shift, fostering collaboration on strategic issues. This could encompass joint exercises, intelligence sharing, and defence technology transfers, aligning with India's push for indigenous manufacturing under the Make in India initiative. For the EU, it diversifies supply chains away from traditional partners, reducing vulnerabilities exposed by recent geopolitical disruptions.





Mobility cooperation aims to streamline people-to-people ties, including visa regimes, skilled worker exchanges, and student programmes. This framework will facilitate the movement of talent, crucial for sectors like IT and engineering where India holds a competitive edge.





Jaishankar's assertion that the summit de-risks the global order underscores its timeliness. Amid supply chain fragilities post-pandemic and conflicts like those in Ukraine, the India-EU axis promotes resilience through economic interdependence. Multipolarity, in this context, counters unipolar dominance, advocating a balanced world stage.





Earlier, Ursula von der Leyen highlighted shared values in innovation during a joint statement. She stressed cooperation on human-centric, trustworthy AI, where both sides prioritise ethical frameworks. "Europe and India will always choose science. We will always choose progress," she affirmed, positioning technology as a servant to people.





A major announcement was Europe's commitment to fund India's association with Horizon Europe, the world's largest public research programme backed by €100 billion. This will channel resources into health, clean energy, and frontier technologies, enabling Indian researchers to tap into cutting-edge projects.





To bolster ties, EU-India Innovation Hubs will be established, fostering collaboration between researchers and start-ups on next-generation technologies. Complementing this, an EU-India Start-up Partnership launches to nurture co-creation and high-potential ventures. These initiatives align with India's digital ambitions and Europe's quest for tech sovereignty.





The summit's focus on AI reflects converging priorities. India, with its vast data pools and engineering talent, complements Europe's regulatory expertise via the AI Act. Joint efforts could yield advancements in areas like healthcare diagnostics and climate modelling, benefiting both regions.





Geopolitically, the agreements signal Europe's pivot towards the Indo-Pacific. With India as a counterweight to China's assertiveness, the EU gains a reliable partner in the Global South. This de-risks Europe's energy and tech dependencies, while elevating India's role in global governance.





Economically, the FTA could add billions to bilateral trade, currently hovering around €120 billion annually. Sectors like pharmaceuticals, renewables, and automobiles stand to gain, with India exporting generics and EVs, and importing advanced machinery.





Challenges remain, including tariff barriers and regulatory alignment. Non-tariff issues like data localisation and labour standards will test the partnership's durability. Yet, the summit's momentum suggests a pragmatic approach to bridge these gaps.





For India, these pacts reinforce its strategic autonomy. Amid QUAD engagements and US ties, the EU deal diversifies options without alienating key allies. It also accelerates defence modernisation, potentially unlocking European tech for platforms like fighter jets and missiles.





Von der Leyen's enthusiasm for "best talents" working together hints at brain gain for both. Indian diaspora in Europe, already substantial, could expand, driving remittances and knowledge transfer.





As the dust settles on the New Delhi summit, its ripple effects will unfold. Jaishankar's vision of a de-risked, multipolar order finds substance in these accords, promising a more equitable global architecture.





