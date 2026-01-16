



Troops from several European nations have begun arriving in Greenland, signalling strong backing for Denmark amid escalating tensions over the Arctic island's future. This development follows high-level talks in Washington between Danish, Greenlandic, and US officials, which exposed deep divisions.





Denmark announced an expansion of its military footprint on Wednesday, prompting allies including France, Germany, the UK, Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands to dispatch small contingents of troops.





The deployments aim to demonstrate European solidarity and underscore that NATO can collectively secure the region, countering President Donald Trump's overtures towards Greenland. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that initial military elements, around 15 soldiers from a mountain infantry unit, were already heading to Nuuk for exercises. Germany followed suit, sending a 13-strong reconnaissance team on Thursday.





Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasised plans for a more enduring presence, featuring rotations of NATO personnel alongside increased Danish aircraft, ships, and ground forces. This buildup responds to unpredictable security dynamics in the Arctic, where Russian and Chinese activities have heightened concerns. Poulsen described it as essential cooperation with allies to safeguard the area.





In Washington, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt met Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rasmussen highlighted a "fundamental disagreement", noting Trump's persistent desire to "conquer" Greenland. Despite this, both sides agreed to ongoing high-level dialogue.





Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen firmly reiterated that "Greenland is not for sale" and rejected any US ownership or governance. Residents in Nuuk expressed mixed relief at the diplomatic overtures but voiced anxiety over unresolved uncertainties.





Local voices, such as 21-year-old Maya Martinsen, welcomed Nordic reinforcements as reassuring, viewing the dispute through the lens of untapped oil and mineral resources rather than pure security.





The troop movements, while symbolic, have not been framed by European officials as a direct deterrent against US action. NATO deferred queries to Danish authorities, though the alliance is actively reviewing Arctic security enhancements. Russia criticised the moves as "bellicose plans" driven by fabricated threats, insisting the Arctic should remain a zone of peace and cooperation.





Diplomatic efforts yielded a modest breakthrough with the formation of a US-Danish working group. Rasmussen outlined its focus on addressing American security worries while upholding Denmark's boundaries. Poulsen called it "a step in the right direction", though he cautioned that risks persist.





Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen acknowledged Trump's ambitions remain unchanged but praised Greenland's direct involvement in the White House discussions. Pro-independence lawmaker Juno Berthelsen highlighted benefits of US ties for Arctic stability, proposing joint coast guard initiatives that could create local jobs.





Copenhagen resident Line McGee echoed a cautious optimism, noting some progress yet warning the threat lingers. This episode unfolds against a backdrop of Trump's longstanding interest in Greenland, intensified by recent Danish approval of US bases on its soil—complete with safeguards against annexation attempts.





Broader context includes Russian advances in Norway's Svalbard amid US distractions, and environmental strains like accelerated Greenland ice melt. As European forces embed in the region, the focus shifts to whether dialogue can bridge transatlantic rifts or if military posturing heralds a new Arctic flashpoint.





Based On AP Report







