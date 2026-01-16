



The 13th edition of the staff talks between the Indian Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy concluded on Wednesday in Colombo, marking another milestone in the deepening bilateral defence ties between the two nations.





These discussions, as reported by the Indian Navy, centred on bolstering established engagements, amplifying ongoing cooperation, and pursuing collaborative efforts to enhance maritime security across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





The talks were co-chaired by Rear Admiral Srinivas Maddula, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Foreign Cooperation and Intelligence), and Rear Admiral Ruwan Rupasena, Director General of Training for the Sri Lankan Navy.





India and Sri Lanka share a robust defence relationship, underpinned by close military linkages and a mutual recognition of shared security challenges in the region. This partnership is guided by the commonality of threats in the IOR, where maritime domain awareness, counter-piracy operations, and humanitarian assistance remain key priorities. The Indian Navy highlighted these talks on X, emphasising their role in fortifying joint pursuits amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





Defence cooperation between the two countries extends well beyond naval staff interactions. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), it encompasses a wide array of activities, including military training programmes, joint exercises, the supply of defence equipment, high-level bilateral visits, and goodwill port calls by ships from both the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, as well as their Sri Lankan counterparts. These multifaceted engagements underscore a strategic alignment aimed at safeguarding shared maritime interests.





In a complementary development, on 8 January, India's Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, engaged in high-level discussions in Colombo with Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Defence, and Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), Secretary of Defence.





Their conversations focused on advancing bilateral defence cooperation, expanding military-to-military relations, and navigating the region's geostrategic landscape. The Indian Army noted on X that these talks reaffirmed a joint commitment to regional peace and stability.





The army-level interactions built directly on the India-Sri Lanka Army-to-Army Staff Talks held earlier that day at the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff in New Delhi. The Sri Lankan delegation, again led by Major General Jayasekara and Air Vice Marshal Thuyacontha, deliberated on improving interoperability between the two armies, reinforcing defence partnerships, and exploring avenues for deeper collaboration. Both sides expressed resolve to nurture a strong bilateral relationship that contributes to broader regional security objectives.





A poignant element of General Dwivedi's visit was his wreath-laying ceremony at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Colombo. This gesture honoured the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during Operation Pawan in the late 1980s, symbolising enduring respect for shared history despite past complexities. It served as a reminder of the sacrifices made in pursuit of peace and stability in Sri Lanka.





These recent naval and army engagements occur against a backdrop of heightened maritime sensitivities in the IOR, including concerns over Chinese naval expansion, illegal fishing, and non-traditional threats like climate-induced disasters.





The staff talks and bilateral meetings reflect India's proactive 'Neighbourhood First' policy, positioning New Delhi as a reliable security partner for Colombo. Enhanced cooperation in areas such as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) further aligns with both nations' vulnerabilities to natural calamities.





Looking ahead, the outcomes of these talks are likely to translate into tangible initiatives, such as increased joint naval patrols, expanded training exchanges, and potential defence equipment transfers.





This steady progression in India-Sri Lanka defence ties not only strengthens bilateral bonds but also contributes to a rules-based order in the IOR, countering external influences and promoting collective resilience.





Based On ANI Report







