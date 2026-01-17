



US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has praised Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India, urging everyone to visit the landmark to experience its magic. During his ongoing trip to the city on 17 January 2026, Gor shared a photograph of himself with the monument in the background on the social media platform X.





He described Mumbai as "a vibrant tapestry of bustling streets, iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India, and the sparkling Arabian Sea."





The Gateway of India stands as a 20th-century arch monument constructed in the Indo-Saracenic style from basalt, reaching a height of 26 metres. Its foundation stone was laid on 31 March 1911 to commemorate the 1911 landing of King George V and Queen Mary at Apollo Bunder. Over time, it served as a symbolic ceremonial entrance for Viceroys and Governors of Bombay, facilitating official access to India.





Often dubbed the "Taj Mahal of Mumbai," the Gateway remains the city's premier tourist attraction, drawing visitors to its historic grandeur overlooking the Arabian Sea. Gor's endorsement highlights its enduring allure amid Mumbai's dynamic urban landscape.





Gor timed his visit to the Gateway during a packed itinerary in Mumbai, marking his first trip to the financial capital since presenting credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 14 January. On Saturday, he engaged in high-level discussions to bolster US-India ties across key sectors.





In a key meeting, Gor conferred with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, focusing on strategic priorities in trade, entertainment, technology, and manufacturing. Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's flagship initiatives, such as the Navi Mumbai International Edu City, during the talks. Both leaders committed to closer collaboration to deepen the US-Maharashtra partnership.





Earlier that day, Gor held discussions with Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra, emphasising expanded cooperation, particularly in advanced technology. Posting on X, Gor noted his enjoyment of the meeting and referenced "new state-of-the-art U.S. technology" as a focal point.





Gor also met N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Companies, acknowledging the conglomerate's 150-year legacy and substantial presence in the United States. He described the encounter as productive, underscoring Tata's role in bilateral economic links.





On Friday, Gor began his Mumbai visit at the US Consulate, praising the team's efforts to strengthen the US-India partnership. His post on X signalled the trip as a launchpad for intensified diplomatic engagement in the region.





Gor recently affirmed the personal rapport between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during remarks at the US Embassy. He attested to the authenticity of their friendship, drawn from his global travels with Trump, and stressed that true allies resolve differences amicably.





He portrayed the US-India bond as rooted in shared democratic values—the world's oldest and largest democracies intersecting. Gor expressed hope for a Trump visit to India within one to two years, joking about the president's penchant for late-night calls aligning with time differences.





As Ambassador, Gor arrives with profound respect for India and a mission to elevate bilateral ties ambitiously. His Mumbai engagements reflect this drive, blending cultural appreciation with substantive economic and technological dialogues. These interactions signal a proactive phase in US-India relations under his tenure.





Based On ANI Report







