



Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has reaffirmed the nation's commitment to forging one of the world's strongest armed forces by 2047. Speaking at the Shaurya Diwas programme in Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, he outlined a clear roadmap for modernisation amid a challenging global security landscape.





Several reforms have already been implemented to modernise the armed forces, Mr Singh noted. He acknowledged that effecting such changes in a vast organisation presents significant hurdles, yet they remain indispensable for future readiness.





The minister expressed profound gratitude to the Indian Army for its steadfast service to the nation. He portrayed the Indian soldier as both a warrior and a thinker, one who devotes an entire lifetime to national duty.





Mr Singh described a soldier's duty as a sacred offering, where personal gains take a backseat to collective national benefit. He urged citizens, particularly the youth, to emulate the armed forces' spirit of selfless service.





In a stark reference to ongoing operations, the minister stated that Operation Sindoor continues unabated. He emphasised that India's pursuit of peace will persist until the very mindset fostering terrorism is eradicated.





Highlighting the demands of the current global security environment, Mr Singh stressed the imperative for modern, coordinated, and technology-driven forces. Preparedness for war, he said, forms a daily discipline, embedding teamwork and collective responsibility in every soldier.





The Indian Army exemplifies unity in diversity, having fortified the nation's social fabric through its actions. This deep-seated trust between citizens and the military constitutes its greatest asset, according to the minister.





Caring for soldiers' families represents a collective national duty, Mr Singh asserted. Thousands flocked to the Shaurya Diwas event, witnessing displays of the Army's discipline, valour, and enduring traditions.





This address underscores India's strategic pivot towards self-reliance in defence, aligning with broader goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat. By 2047, the vision entails not merely numerical strength but technological superiority and operational agility.





Reforms span indigenisation of equipment, integration of advanced systems like AI and drones, and enhanced jointness among the services. Challenges such as bureaucratic inertia and supply chain dependencies are being systematically addressed.





Operation Sindoor, likely a counter-terrorism endeavour, symbolises resolute action against persistent threats. Mr Singh's remarks signal sustained kinetic and non-kinetic measures to neutralise terror networks.





The call to youth reflects a broader societal mobilisation, drawing inspiration from military ethos to bolster national resilience. Events like Shaurya Diwas serve as platforms to reinforce civil-military synergy.





Mr Singh's vision positions the armed forces as a cornerstone of Viksit Bharat by 2047, blending tradition with cutting-edge innovation. This trajectory promises a force capable of deterring adversaries while safeguarding sovereignty.





