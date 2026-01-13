



India's ammunition sector has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from heavy reliance on imports to achieving near self-sufficiency and emerging as a key exporter. This shift reflects a strategic pivot driven by national security imperatives and government initiatives.





During the Kargil Conflict in 1999, the Indian Army faced critical shortages, necessitating urgent imports of specific ammunition variants. Israel supplied 160 mortar shells, while South Africa provided artillery rounds to maintain operational momentum. These episodes underscored the vulnerabilities of import dependence in high-intensity warfare.





Further back, in the 1962 Indo-China War, the United States extended vital military aid, including ammunition supplies, which some analysts believe influenced China's withdrawal. Such external dependencies highlighted the risks of relying on foreign sources during geopolitical crises.





Over the past decade, however, India has reshaped its defence landscape through a clear ammunition production philosophy backed by swift implementation. This has propelled the nation towards self-reliance, with indigenous capabilities now covering approximately 90 per cent of requirements.





Uninterrupted ammunition supply often proves decisive in conflicts, more so than advanced weapon platforms alone. Global supply chain disruptions, escalating regional tensions, and a push for Atmanirbhar Bharat have accelerated the growth of India's ammunition industry.





The National Defence Policy 2024 envisions India as a global defence manufacturing hub. In Financial Year 2024–25, the country recorded its highest-ever defence production at ₹1.54 lakh crore, targeting ₹3 lakh crore by 2029.





Pillars such as "Make in India" and "Make for the World" have been instrumental. The Indian Army employs nearly 200 ammunition variants across rifles, artillery, and missiles, with 159 of 175 now indigenised through collaborative efforts.





Ordnance factories, R&D institutions, and a burgeoning private sector have restructured the entire production and supply chain. Vendor diversification ensures resilience against contingencies, bolstering war-fighting endurance and conserving foreign exchange.





Lessons from Kargil and Operation Sindoor emphasise that ammunition shortages can lead to strategic paralysis. Bofors guns shone in Kargil, yet blacklisted suppliers exposed supply frailties, proving that weapons without reliable ammunition undermine success.





Robust supply lines sustain momentum in modern warfare. In a volatile global order, suppliers may halt deliveries due to political pressures, making indigenous production of 90 per cent of variants a pivotal advancement in India's preparedness.





The remaining 10 per cent are under development via coordinated R&D between public and private entities. Equally noteworthy, India now exports ammunition to over 80 countries, with its arms market valued at USD 110 billion in 2023.





Export items include 5.56 mm assault rifle rounds, 155 mm artillery shells, and 40 mm rockets. Key players like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) drive this expansion.





OFB has advanced with products such as the Dhanush artillery gun—an upgraded Bofors derivative—and 7.62×39 mm rounds for AK-203 rifles. Importers span the United States, France, Armenia, Egypt, Southeast Asia, and Africa.





Defence exports have surged 34-fold, from ₹684 crore in 2013–14 to ₹23,622 crore in 2024–25, a 12.04 per cent rise. Private sector contributions reached ₹15,233 crore, with public undertakings at ₹8,389 crore, aiming for ₹50,000 crore by 2029.





Indigenous production safeguards foreign exchange while guaranteeing unrestricted supplies to troops. The private sector's rise fosters competition, multiple sourcing, and innovation.





Challenges persist, including technological gaps, modest R&D investments, procedural complexities, incomplete technology transfers, and import reliance for critical components. Government measures, however, promise to address these hurdles.





Fuelled by Atmanirbhar Bharat, India's ammunition sector has reversed import dependence, positioning the nation as a future global defence manufacturing powerhouse.





Agencies







