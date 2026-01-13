PSLV-C54’s stage-3 (Left): flex mechanism is visible; and stage 4 mostly covered: thrusters pack visible on the white ring’s mid-center





India's space program has encountered a significant setback with the failure of the PSLV-C62 mission on 12 January 2026, marking the second consecutive failure for the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) reliable workhorse rocket.





This mission, ISRO's first launch of the year, carried 16 satellites, including seven from foreign nations, but failed to achieve its intended orbit. The PSLV, or Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, has been ISRO's mainstay for over three decades, making these back-to-back mishaps particularly concerning.





The previous failure occurred in May 2025 with the PSLV-C61 mission. In both instances, the rocket performed successfully through the first two stages before encountering issues in the third stage.





ISRO Chairman V Narayanan attributed last year's failure to an unexpected pressure drop in the combustion chamber of the third-stage engine. The Failure Analysis Committee's report remains confidential, leaving some details unclear.





While the precise cause of the PSLV-C62 failure is yet unknown, preliminary indications suggest a similar third-stage anomaly. During this phase, the rocket must accelerate rapidly to sustain a sub-orbital trajectory around Earth.





The PSLV operates as a four-stage rocket, with each stage featuring distinct engines and propellants that fire sequentially before being jettisoned. This modular design optimises performance by shedding mass progressively.





The first stage handles lift-off, a near-vertical ascent to 50-60 km altitude. It combats gravity and atmospheric drag using a massive solid-propellant motor, consuming vast amounts of fuel in just two minutes.





Once depleted, the first stage detaches, allowing the second stage to ignite. This phase employs the indigenous Vikas engine with liquid propellants, propelling the vehicle to 220-250 km altitude while building horizontal velocity.





By the end of the second stage, the rocket's mass has reduced to 10-20% of launch weight, reaching speeds of about 14,000 km/h. However, it requires far greater velocity—26,000 to 28,000 km/h—for orbital insertion, a task reserved for the third stage.





The third stage burns solid propellant to deliver this intense acceleration. The vehicle travels almost horizontally in a sub-orbital path, demanding precise thrust to evade gravitational pull.





Here, solid fuel combusts into high-pressure gas within the chamber. This gas exits through a nozzle, generating thrust proportional to chamber pressure.





Any pressure drop—due to leaks, manufacturing flaws, or other faults—reduces thrust, preventing the necessary speed. Last year's incident reportedly stemmed from a defect permitting leakage.





The fourth stage, using liquid propulsion, fine-tunes the trajectory, injecting payloads into low-Earth orbits between 250 and 2,000 km altitude. Multiple satellites, like those on PSLV-C62, are deployed sequentially.





The third stage's complexity arises from its solid-propellant nature, which offers high thrust density but limited controllability compared to liquid engines. Nozzles and chambers must withstand extreme pressures without compromise.





ISRO's track record includes similar challenges; agencies worldwide face such hurdles. Yet, three failures in the last six PSLV missions represent an unusually high rate for this veteran vehicle.





Commercial implications loom large, as PSLV has underpinned most of ISRO's revenue-generating launches, including foreign payloads. Eroded confidence could jeopardise contracts and India's position in the global launch market.





Manufacturing precision in solid motors demands exact propellant grain geometry and casing integrity. Even minor defects can propagate into pressure anomalies during burn.





ISRO must now convene a Failure Analysis Committee, scrutinising telemetry, debris, and simulations. Past recoveries, such as post-1993 PSLV teething issues, demonstrate resilience.





Geopolitically, this comes amid India's push for self-reliance in space via Gaganyaan and next-generation launchers like LVM-3 and NGLV. Reliability in PSLV remains pivotal for sustaining momentum.





Foreign partners on PSLV-C62 face mission delays, potentially straining collaborations. ISRO's NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) commercial arm will feel the pinch most acutely.





Historical precedents abound: NASA's Space Shuttle endured early losses, Europe's Ariane 5 exploded on its maiden flight, and SpaceX iterated through Falcon 1 failures. ISRO has rebounded before, notably after the 2019 Vikram lunar crash.





Transparency in failure reporting could bolster credibility, though ISRO often prioritises internal fixes first. Public disclosure of the prior report might aid current diagnostics.





Technological upgrades beckon. ISRO explores semi-cryogenic engines and reusable stages, but PSLV's solid third stage persists due to proven efficacy—until now.





Payload losses from PSLV-C62 include Earth observation satellites, underscoring impacts on climate monitoring and disaster management. Recovery timelines hinge on root-cause identification.





ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre witnessed a flawless lift-off, with mission control monitoring intently. Real-time data likely flagged third-stage deviations swiftly.





Broader context reveals ISRO's 2025 achievements, like successful GSLV Mk III missions and Aditya-L1 solar probe. This PSLV slump contrasts sharply, demanding swift corrective action.





International observers note that solid-rocket vulnerabilities plague the industry; Russia's Proton-M and China's Long March series have logged third-stage woes.





ISRO's response will define its trajectory. Accelerated testing, supplier audits, and propellant refinements could restore PSLV's impeccable record.





Ultimately, space exploration thrives on learning from adversity. ISRO's engineering prowess positions it well to dissect this failure, refine processes, and reclaim its status as a global leader.