



India's ambitious Gaganyaan program, aimed at achieving the nation's first human spaceflight, has encountered another setback with the delay of its inaugural uncrewed mission, reported The Print.





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) withdrew a critical application for ground station support from a US facility in Hawaii, signalling a postponement of the flight originally slated for early February 2026.





On 9 January 2026, ISRO filed an application with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seeking 30-day Special Temporary Authority (STA) for Launch and Early Orbit Phase (LEOP) operations.





The request specified support from SSC Space US, operating a station in Hawaii, commencing on 9 February 2026, for the Gaganyaan-G1 mission.





Just three days later, on 12 January, ISRO withdrew the application without explanation. This move coincided precisely with the failure of the PSLV-C62 mission, which involved launching 16 satellites, including Indian and international payloads, marking ISRO's second consecutive PSLV failure despite the vehicle's historically impressive success rate exceeding 90 per cent.





Speculation swiftly spread among space enthusiasts, with social media accounts like ISRO Spaceflight on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting the timing. A post on 14 January noted the FCC filing's reference to a 10 February lift-off and garnered over 21,400 views, fuelling assumptions of a direct link between the PSLV mishap and Gaganyaan's delay.





ISRO has firmly denied any connection. A senior official clarified to ThePrint that the Gaganyaan uncrewed flight, designated G1, will utilise the Human-rated Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (HLVM-3), a specially modified variant of the LVM-3 rocket engineered for enhanced reliability and human safety standards.





The distinction in launch vehicles underscores ISRO's position: the PSLV-C62 failure, while regrettable, does not impact HLVM-3 operations. Nonetheless, the agency refrained from disclosing the precise rationale for withdrawing the Hawaii ground station request, leaving room for ongoing conjecture.





Gaganyaan represents a landmark in India's space endeavours, targeting a crewed mission in 2027 that will send three astronauts into low Earth orbit approximately 400 km above ground for a three-day duration, followed by a safe return.





Preceding the human flight, the uncrewed G1 test will deploy Vyomitra, a humanoid robot, to validate critical systems. This includes aerodynamic characterisation of the HLVM-3, orbital module operations, re-entry dynamics, and crew module recovery procedures.





Recent milestones, such as the successful first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) in late 2025, demonstrated the parachute-based deceleration system essential for Gaganyaan's end-to-end safety. However, persistent challenges, including prior test delays and the recent PSLV setbacks, highlight the complexities of human-rating launch infrastructure.





The PSLV-C62 failure itself stemmed from issues during the mission's latter stages, though detailed investigations remain underway. ISRO's track record with PSLV—over 50 successful missions—suggests this as an anomaly, yet it underscores the imperative for rigorous reliability in human spaceflight precursors.





Gaganyaan's timeline now appears further stretched, with the manned mission pushed to 2027 amid these developments. The programme's success hinges on flawless execution of uncrewed validations, crew training, and international collaborations for tracking and telemetry support.





ISRO's reliance on foreign ground stations, like the one in Hawaii, reflects the global nature of space operations, where LEOP phases demand robust, real-time data links. The withdrawal raises questions about alternative arrangements, potentially involving Indian assets or other partners such as France's CNES or the US's NASA.





Vyomitra's role in G1 extends beyond mere payload; the robot will simulate human responses, monitoring environmental controls, performing tasks, and relaying data to ground teams. This precedes two additional uncrewed flights and a pad abort test before crewed liftoff.





India's push for indigenous human spaceflight aligns with broader self-reliance goals under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Gaganyaan builds on successes like Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, positioning ISRO as a key player in the global space race.





Challenges persist, including supply chain dependencies for HLVM-3 components and the need for abort-proof systems. The recent PSLV incidents, while unrelated, amplify scrutiny on ISRO's quality assurance amid accelerated timelines.





As investigations into PSLV-C62 conclude, ISRO may announce revised Gaganyaan schedules. Space observers await official updates, with the Hawaii withdrawal serving as a poignant reminder of the fine margins in human spaceflight preparation.





The program's eventual triumph would not only mark India's entry into the elite club of crewed spacefaring nations—joining Russia, the US, and China—but also pave the way for a dedicated Indian space station by 2035. Delays, though frustrating, prioritise safety in this high-stakes domain.





Based On The Print Report







