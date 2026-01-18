



On 13 January 2026, the Indian Army marked a significant milestone by signing a landmark contract under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative with Ahmedabad-based Swadeshi Empresa Pvt Ltd.





This agreement paves the way for the procurement of an indigenous Fire Fighting Robot, originally developed for the Indian Navy. The signing took place at the Capability Development Directorate in New Delhi, underscoring a pioneering step in inter-service technology adoption.





The Fire Fighting Robot represents a cutting-edge unmanned vehicle designed to tackle blazes in high-risk zones where human intervention poses extreme dangers. Capable of operating autonomously, it deploys advanced sensors and suppression systems to extinguish fires efficiently while minimising exposure to toxic fumes, intense heat, and structural collapses. Its versatility makes it ideal for naval vessels, army bases, ammunition depots, and other critical defence installations prone to outbreaks.





Developed initially to meet the Indian Navy's stringent requirements for shipboard firefighting, the robot has now transitioned seamlessly to Army needs. This cross-service application highlights the platform's adaptability, addressing common hazards across maritime and land-based operations.





Swadeshi Empresa Pvt Ltd, a rising star in Gujarat's defence innovation ecosystem, refined the technology through rigorous naval trials before scaling it for broader military use.





What sets this procurement apart is its status as the first inter-service iDEX acquisition achieved via the Single Stage Composite Trial process. Traditionally, defence procurements involve multi-stage evaluations that prolong timelines and inflate costs.





The streamlined single-stage approach expedites innovation by combining prototype demonstration, user trials, and validation into one efficient phase, slashing development cycles from years to months.





The iDEX framework, launched by the Ministry of Defence in 2018, fosters collaboration between the armed forces and private start-ups to indigenise critical technologies. With over ₹1,500 crore allocated, it has spurred more than 300 contracts, empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) like Swadeshi Empresa.





This deal exemplifies iDEX's success in nurturing 'Atmanirbharta'—self-reliance—in defence manufacturing, reducing import dependency on foreign firefighting systems.





From an operational standpoint, the robot enhances soldier safety amid rising fire incidents in forward areas, fuel storage sites, and vehicle workshops. Equipped with thermal imaging, remote navigation via secure links, and high-pressure water or foam dispensers, it can manoeuvre through confined spaces and withstand temperatures exceeding 1,000°C. Integration with command-and-control networks further allows real-time monitoring, boosting response times during emergencies.





Strategically, this acquisition bolsters India's defence posture by fortifying logistics and maintenance resilience. Fire hazards have historically claimed lives and assets in military settings; the robot mitigates these risks, freeing personnel for core combat roles. Its indigenous roots also ensure supply chain security, customisation for Indian conditions, and cost savings—estimated at 30-40% below imported equivalents.





Swadeshi Empresa's journey reflects the vibrancy of India's startup defence sector. Founded in Ahmedabad, the firm leveraged iDEX open challenges to prototype the robot, securing naval validation in 2024. Backed by DRDO synergies and private R&D, it now eyes exports, positioning India as a firefighting tech exporter amid global demand for unmanned solutions.





Looking ahead, this contract could catalyse similar inter-service transfers, accelerating tech maturation across tri-services. The Army plans initial induction into select formations by mid-2026, with scalability to 50+ units. It aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, where innovations like this robot fortify national security while stimulating jobs in high-tech manufacturing.





This development arrives at a pivotal moment, as India ramps up indigenous production amid border tensions and supply disruptions. By embracing private innovation, the military not only safeguards lives but also pioneers a model for future procurements, blending agility with reliability in an era of rapid technological evolution.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







