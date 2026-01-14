



GE Aerospace recently hosted Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil at its key manufacturing facility in Lynn, Massachusetts, to advance the delivery schedule for F404-IN20 engines powering India's TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets.





This visit, occurring earlier this month, involved a detailed tour of production lines where these engines are assembled, alongside high-level discussions aimed at accelerating supplies for the Indian Air Force.





GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a contract on 7 November 2025 for the supply of 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines, valued at approximately $1 billion (around ₹8,868 crore), along with a comprehensive support package.

These engines is set to power 97 TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets under HAL's production order approved in September 2025, with deliveries scheduled to commence in 2027 and continue through 2032.

This agreement follows a prior 2021 contract for 99 F404-IN20 engines ($716 million), which faced delays but resumed deliveries in 2025 at two per month, enabling HAL to target 12 TEJAS MK-1A handovers by March 2026 using reserve stocks.

The new deal ensures supply stability for HAL's ramped-up production across facilities in Bangalore and Nashik, supporting the Indian Air Force's fleet expansion to replace ageing MiG-21s.





The Lynn facility stands as one of GE Aerospace's historic sites, with over 130 years of operation and a workforce exceeding 2,500 skilled engineers and technicians focused on military jet engines like the F404.





Sunil engaged directly with GE teams to review progress on the recent $1 billion order for 113 additional F404-IN20 engines, signed in November 2025 to equip 97 new TEJAS MK-1A aircraft.





Past supply chain disruptions, including pandemic-related delays on a prior 2021 order for 99 engines, had slowed HAL's production, but deliveries resumed in 2025 at two engines per month.





GE has since ramped up output using lean manufacturing principles, committing to 12 engines by the end of the 2025-26 financial year to enable HAL to hand over 12 TEJAS MK-1A jets. The Lynn talks signalled renewed efforts to eliminate bottlenecks and ensure timely shipments starting 2027 through 2032.





HAL has already integrated received engines into airframes, with three to four TEJAS MK-1A ready for final trials and six more flying for testing despite earlier shortages.





Nashik's new assembly line, designed for eight aircraft annually, complements Bengaluru's two lines, pushing total capacity towards 30 jets per year with private sector input on fuselages and wings. This momentum supports replacing ageing MiG-21s in the Indian Air Force fleet.





The F404-IN20 engine, delivering 85 kN thrust, boasts over 14 million global flight hours and equips the TEJAS MK-1A with Mach 1.6 speed, AESA radar, and advanced electronic warfare capabilities across nine hard-points.





GE emphasised the engine's proven reliability, underscoring HAL and IAF confidence through repeat orders. These enhancements position the 4.5-generation TEJAS as a versatile multi-role platform for air defence, strikes, and maritime roles.





This engagement builds on a partnership spanning over four decades, encompassing F404 and F414 engines for TEJAS variants, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), and LM2500 turbines for Indian Navy frigates and carriers.





Negotiations also pave the way for F414 co-production with technology transfer, advancing India's self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat by localising assembly and components. Such collaboration elevates India from assembler to designer in fighter propulsion.





The visit reinforces strategic Indo-US defence ties amid India's military modernisation, ensuring the TEJAS program meets induction targets for nearly 180 fighters by the early 2030s.





By addressing delivery timelines at source, HAL gains stability to sustain production rates and bolster IAF readiness. GE's Lynn facility thus plays a pivotal role in powering India's indigenous aerospace ambitions.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







