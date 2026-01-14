



President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Sergio Gor, the newly appointed United States Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 14 January 2026. The ceremony also involved envoys from Trinidad and Tobago, Chandradath Singh, and Austria, Dr Robert Zischg.





Sergio Gor, aged 38, assumed duties at the US Embassy in New Delhi on 12 January 2026, following his swearing-in ceremony on 10 November 2025 at the White House, presided over by President Donald Trump. The event was attended by key figures including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.





During his oath-taking, Gor expressed profound respect for India and committed to elevating the US-India partnership, describing it as the intersection of the world's oldest and largest democracies. He attested to the genuine friendship between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that real friends resolve differences amicably.





Gor highlighted Trump's frequent recollections of his visits to India and expressed hope for a presidential visit within the next year or two, despite time zone challenges. He emphasised pursuing an ambitious agenda to strengthen strategic ties amid recent strains over trade issues.





A prominent Republican operative and businessman, Gor previously served as Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. His career includes roles such as Communications Director for Randy Forbes for Congress, Press Secretary for Representative Michele Bachmann, and positions with the Republican National Committee.





The US Senate confirmed Gor's nomination in October 2025, after President Trump selected him in August 2025 to succeed Eric Garcetti, who departed earlier that year. Gor, a George Washington University graduate with a BA in Political Science and International Affairs (2008), had visited India in October 2025 as ambassador-designate, meeting Prime Minister Modi.





This credential presentation formalises Gor's role as the 27th US Ambassador to India, signalling intent to reset bilateral relations. He recently stated that no country is as essential to the US as India, with both sides actively negotiating a trade deal.





The event underscores deepening US-India cooperation in defence, technology, and geopolitics, aligning with Trump's emphasis on the relationship as one of America's most vital international partnerships.





​Based On ANI Report







