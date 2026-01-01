



Guyana has extended a formal invitation to Indian companies to participate in its upcoming oil blocks auction scheduled for 2026, marking a significant step in diversifying its burgeoning energy sector.





This invitation comes as the South American nation seeks to broaden its investor base beyond current players, following massive offshore discoveries that have propelled it into the ranks of global oil producers. The announcement was made by Guyana's High Commissioner to India, Dharamkumar Seeraj, during an interview with ANI on 31 December 2025.





In 2025 alone, Guyana supplied nearly six million barrels of crude oil to India, underscoring the rapid growth in bilateral energy trade. Seeraj expressed optimism about expanding these ties, predicting a substantial increase in volumes in the coming years as Guyana's production surges.





This development aligns with India's strategic efforts to diversify its energy imports amid geopolitical tensions and US sanctions on Russian oil purchases.





Guyana's oil industry has experienced explosive growth, particularly after discoveries in the Stabroek Block, with output exceeding 800,000 barrels per day by late 2025. The country now targets 1.7 million barrels per day by 2030, transforming its economy and positioning it as a key supplier in global markets. Indian firms are seen not merely as buyers but as potential partners in upstream exploration and production activities.





Seeraj highlighted India's keen interest in deepening involvement, noting that private sector companies could bid for drilling rights alongside purchasing crude. "As we involve more companies in drilling, we expect Indian entities to express interest in both extraction and procurement," he stated.





This reflects Guyana's ambition to attract a diverse array of international investors for its second offshore auction.





The forthcoming 2026 auction follows the first one launched in 2022, which awarded eight blocks to six companies in 2023. Guyana aims to draw participants from various nations, with Seeraj explicitly welcoming Indian participation. "We hope for a wide cross-section of investors, and we would be delighted if Indian companies join," he affirmed.





Beyond hydrocarbons, Guyana is eager to broaden cooperation with India across multiple sectors. Indian firms are already prominent in infrastructure, having constructed the national cricket stadium and key road networks. They also lead in renewable energy, operating solar power stations nationwide.





The South American country plans to generate 100 megawatts of renewable energy within five years, with an Indian company recently securing a contract for a new solar plant.





Additionally, Guyana is advancing a 300-megawatt gas-to-energy initiative to reduce electricity costs, which rank among the highest in South America. Expressions of interest have been issued for a major hydroelectric project.





Seeraj emphasised flexible partnership models to encourage further Indian investment. Discussions are also progressing on educational ties, including potential offshore campuses from Indian institutions. These multifaceted engagements signal a maturing strategic partnership between Guyana and India.





For India, this opportunity holds strategic value in securing stable, non-sanctioned oil supplies while fostering technical expertise in exploration. As Guyana's production ramps up, Indian companies—particularly those with experience in offshore operations—stand to gain from early entry into high-potential blocks.





The invitation could pave the way for long-term joint ventures, mirroring successful India-Russia energy collaborations but in a newer, less contested frontier.





Challenges remain, including environmental concerns over rapid oil expansion and border tensions with Venezuela over the Essequibo region. Nonetheless, Guyana's proactive outreach to India positions both nations for mutual economic benefits. With auctions looming in 2026, Indian firms in the energy sector would do well to prepare bids, leveraging existing trade momentum.





Based On ANI Report







