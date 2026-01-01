



The second edition of the India-UAE Joint Military Exercise, codenamed Desert Cyclone-II, has successfully concluded at Al-Hamra Training City in Abu Dhabi. This significant event, held from 18 to 30 December 2025, brought together contingents from the Indian Army and the UAE Land Forces for intensive joint training.





The closing ceremony marked the culmination of a programme designed to bolster defence ties between the two nations. It underscored their mutual dedication to fostering regional peace, security, and stability amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





Participants engaged in a well-structured blend of classroom sessions and hands-on field exercises. The focus remained on improving interoperability, building mutual trust, and refining operational synergy, particularly within urban settings.





Training emphasised sub-conventional operations under a United Nations mandate. Key areas included urban combat fundamentals, the marking and clearing of buildings, awareness of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), casualty evacuation procedures, first aid techniques, and thorough mission planning.





Troops progressed through practical drills in built-up areas. These encompassed room intervention tactics, building clearance operations, heliborne insertions, air assault missions, and platoon-level joint assaults.





Both armies actively exchanged and rehearsed procedures for room intervention and clearance. This collaboration facilitated the standardisation of tactics, techniques, and procedures, ensuring seamless coordination.





The exercise reached its peak with integrated offensive and defensive urban operations. These drills demonstrated exceptional coordinated action and combined operational readiness between the two forces.





The Indian contingent consisted of 45 personnel, drawn primarily from a battalion of The Mechanised Infantry Regiment. Their UAE counterparts hailed from the 53 Mechanised Infantry Battalion, creating a balanced partnership for the training.





Desert Cyclone-II built upon the foundations laid by its inaugural edition. It further solidified professional bonds and enhanced interoperable capabilities essential for future multinational engagements.





This joint endeavour reflects the growing strategic alignment between India and the UAE. As key players in the Gulf region, both nations prioritise defence cooperation to address shared security challenges.





The exercise's urban focus aligns with contemporary warfare realities. Modern conflicts often unfold in densely populated areas, making such specialised training invaluable.





By incorporating UN-mandated scenarios, the drill reinforced commitments to international peacekeeping norms. It prepared troops for potential contributions to global stability missions. Heliborne and air assault elements highlighted advanced tactical mobility. These capabilities enable rapid deployment and response in complex environments.





Standardisation efforts during the exercise promise long-term benefits. Unified procedures will streamline joint operations in any future coalition framework. The participation of mechanised infantry units signals an emphasis on versatile, technology-enabled forces. Both armies demonstrated proficiency in integrating infantry with support assets.





Beyond tactical gains, Desert Cyclone-II fostered personal connections among soldiers. Such interactions build enduring trust at the grassroots level.





India's outreach to the UAE forms part of a broader strategy to diversify defence partnerships. This complements ties with traditional allies while expanding influence in the Middle East. The UAE, in turn, benefits from India's expertise in sub-conventional warfare. Derived from extensive counter-insurgency experience, this knowledge enhances Gulf security postures.





Conducted amid regional tensions, the exercise sends a strong deterrence message. It showcases the resolve of both nations to maintain order and counter threats collaboratively.





Logistically, hosting at Al-Hamra provided ideal terrain for urban simulations. The facility's infrastructure supported realistic, high-intensity training without disruptions.





Media coverage, including visuals from the Indian Army via ANI, amplified the event's visibility. This transparency reinforces the diplomatic dividends of such exercises.





As Desert Cyclone-II wraps up, anticipation builds for future iterations. Enhanced scopes could incorporate maritime or air components, mirroring comprehensive bilateral ties.





The Indian delegation's return will likely prompt after-action reviews. Lessons learned will refine doctrines and training syllabi for domestic forces.





For the UAE Land Forces, the exercise validates ongoing modernisation efforts. Integration with international partners accelerates capability uplift.





Desert Cyclone-II exemplifies proactive defence diplomacy. It equips both armies for an unpredictable security landscape while deepening Indo-UAE strategic synergy.





