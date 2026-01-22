



An Indian Air Force (IAF) microlite aircraft encountered a technical malfunction during a routine training sortie from Air Force Station Bamrauli near Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on 21 January 2026. The two-seater aircraft, typically employed for pilot training, bird reconnaissance, and survey missions, was forced to execute an emergency landing at approximately 1215 hours.





The incident unfolded as the aircraft flew towards the Phaphamau and Sangam areas. According to local authorities, the engine suddenly developed a snag, prompting the pilots to initiate the recovery system and guide the microlite into a controlled force-landing in an uninhabited pond near K P College in the George Town police area.





Both pilots onboard emerged unscathed, demonstrating commendable airmanship. Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya confirmed that no casualties or damage to civilian life or property occurred, crediting the pilots' swift actions for averting a potential disaster.





Local police, fire brigade personnel, and residents swiftly mobilised to assist in the rescue. Divers played a pivotal role, ensuring the pilots were extracted safely from the waterlogged site. The area has since been cordoned off by Prayagraj authorities to facilitate ongoing recovery and investigative efforts.





The IAF promptly acknowledged the event via an official post on X (formerly Twitter). It stated: "A Microlite aircraft of the IAF, while undertaking a routine sortie from AF Station Bamrauli near Prayagraj at 1215 hrs on 21 Jan 26, experienced technical malfunction and was safely force-landed in an uninhabited area, ensuring no damage to civil life or property."





In line with standard protocol, the IAF has instituted a Court of Inquiry to probe the root cause of the malfunction. Such inquiries meticulously analyse flight data, maintenance records, and technical logs to prevent future occurrences and uphold operational safety.





Microlite aircraft, lightweight and versatile, form a crucial component of the IAF's training ecosystem. These diminutive machines enable novice pilots to hone fundamental skills in low-risk environments, often simulating real-world challenges like engine failures during sorties over varied terrains.





This episode underscores the inherent risks of military aviation training, even with advanced recovery systems. The pilots' ability to execute a precise force-landing in a confined, water-bound location highlights rigorous IAF training regimens, which prioritise safety and rapid decision-making under duress.





Prayagraj, with its proximity to AF Station Bamrauli—a key IAF hub—frequently hosts such routine operations. The station supports a range of aircraft, including advanced fighters and trainers, contributing significantly to India's aerial defence posture in the region.





Local coordination proved exemplary, with police and emergency services responding within minutes. DCP Shandilya's account emphasises the community's role, as residents lent immediate support, reinforcing civil-military synergy in crisis situations.





As the Court of Inquiry progresses, preliminary indications point to an isolated technical fault rather than systemic issues. The IAF's track record of transparency in such matters reassures stakeholders, while the pilots' safe return allows training schedules to resume with minimal disruption.





This incident serves as a timely reminder of the challenges in operating microlites in densely populated vicinities like Prayagraj, near sacred sites such as the Sangam. Enhanced pre-flight checks and redundancy measures may feature in forthcoming recommendations.





No further details on the aircraft's model or specific malfunction have been disclosed pending inquiry findings. The IAF continues to prioritise aircrew welfare, with both pilots undergoing routine medical evaluations post-rescue.





Based On PTI Report







