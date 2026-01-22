



US President Donald Trump used the platform of the 56th Annual Summit of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to highlight his personal rapport with global leaders. Speaking on Wednesday, he described Chinese President Xi Jinping as an "incredible man" who has accomplished "amazing" things and commands universal respect.





Trump reaffirmed his longstanding positive relationships with both Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I've always had a very good relationship with President Xi and with President Putin," he stated, underscoring the continuity of these ties despite geopolitical tensions.





The President reflected on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact, noting it "severely interrupted" his interactions with Xi. He admitted to initially labelling the virus the "China virus" but changed course at Xi's request. "He said, do you think you could use a different name and I decided to do that because why should we have a problem over that?" Trump explained.





This candid remark came amid broader Davos conversations on global recovery and trade, where Indian leaders like Telangana's Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma promoted investment opportunities, as covered in related ANI reports from the event.





Trump confirmed plans for a high-profile visit to China in April 2026, according to TASS reporting from his meeting with oil executives discussing Venezuela. "I get along very well with President Xi. I'm going to go over to China in April," he affirmed.





This trip follows an October 2025 phone call between the two leaders. Trump indicated Xi would reciprocate with a state visit to the United States later in 2026, signalling a packed diplomatic calendar.





US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed in early November 2025 that Trump and Xi could meet up to four times next year. Beyond the mutual state visits, potential encounters include sidelines of the G20 in Doral, Florida, and the APEC forum in Shenzhen, China.





Trump has consistently portrayed US-China relations as "extremely strong," a stance he reiterated in November 2025 when announcing Xi's prospective US visit. This optimism persists amid ongoing trade frictions and supply chain realignments.





Davos 2026, now in its third day as per ANI updates, has seen Indian delegations aggressively pitching "Vision 2047" policies and industrial ecosystems to global firms like Tata Technologies. Trump's remarks fit into this context of pragmatic diplomacy amid economic uncertainties.





The exchanges highlight Trump's preference for personal leader-to-leader engagement over multilateral frameworks, a hallmark of his foreign policy. As WEF deliberations continue, these bilateral overtures could shape 2026's geopolitical landscape.





Based On ANI Report







