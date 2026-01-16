



An Indian defence firm, IG Defence, has achieved a notable milestone by securing orders from both the Indian Army and the Indian Navy for its indigenously developed IG T-Shul Pulse Anti-Drone System. This lightweight, handheld device represents a significant advancement in counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) technology, tailored to neutralise hostile drones and emerging aerial threats.





Based in Noida, IG Defence specialises in the design, development, and deployment of advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS), short-range missile systems, and counter-drone solutions. The company's latest success underscores the growing momentum of India's 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, which prioritise domestically produced defence technologies.





The IG T-Shul Pulse is an electronic warfare-based jammer, engineered for rapid deployment by frontline troops. It excels in perimeter security and the protection of military bases as well as critical strategic assets. Its portability makes it ideal for tactical operations where swift response to drone incursions is essential.





At the heart of its capabilities lies an effective jamming range of up to two kilometres under optimal line-of-sight and interference-free conditions. This range empowers tactical units to disrupt hostile drones promptly, addressing threats such as surveillance, disruption, and cross-border infiltration.





Unlike legacy single-function jammers, the IG T-Shul Pulse employs a multi-band, directionally controlled electronic denial architecture. This design is specifically optimised for frontline military use, ensuring precise threat engagement without compromising friendly communications.





The system's directional electronic suppression focuses energy towards the threat axis, enhancing neutralisation effectiveness. It minimises electromagnetic spillover, which reduces risks to onboard naval systems and limits exposure to cyber and electronic attacks. This makes it reliable even in contested electromagnetic environments, both on land and at sea.





Deliveries and induction of the system into service are anticipated within approximately one month from the announcement on 15 January 2026. IG Defence's current production capacity stands in the hundreds of units, with scalability to meet escalating operational demands.





This procurement marks a pivotal step in bolstering India's C-UAS capabilities amid rising asymmetric drone threats. The armed forces' embrace of such homegrown solutions reflects a strategic shift towards self-reliance, diminishing dependence on foreign imports for vital defence equipment.





In the broader context of Indian defence modernisation, the IG T-Shul Pulse aligns with ongoing efforts to counter low-cost, high-impact drone warfare tactics observed in regional conflicts. Its integration into Army and Navy operations will enhance layered air defence, particularly in vulnerable border areas and maritime domains.





IG Defence's expertise in counter-UAS positions it as a key player in India's burgeoning private defence sector. The firm's focus on indigenous innovation not only fortifies national security but also stimulates local manufacturing ecosystems, creating jobs and fostering technological sovereignty.





As deliveries commence, the system is poised to undergo rigorous field trials and operational integration. Feedback from these phases could drive further refinements, potentially expanding its role in multi-domain operations involving integrated air defence networks.





This development arrives at a critical juncture, with India facing heightened drone activities along its borders and in the Indian Ocean region. The IG T-Shul Pulse thus reinforces operational readiness, ensuring that Indian forces maintain a decisive edge against evolving aerial adversaries.





