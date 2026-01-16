



The European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to visit India for the 16th EU-India Summit on 27 January.





They will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to bolster the strategic partnership between the European Union and India. This high-level engagement underscores a deepening of ties amid evolving global dynamics.





Discussions at the summit will centre on several pivotal areas, including trade, security, and defence cooperation. The agenda also encompasses clean energy transitions and people-to-people exchanges. An EU statement highlights these as key pillars for enhanced collaboration.





In a historic gesture, Presidents Costa and von der Leyen will serve as guests of honour at India's 77th Republic Day Parade on 26 January. This marks the first occasion on which EU leaders have attended the celebrations in this capacity. The participation signals a robust strengthening of bilateral relations.





The timing of the visit aligns closely with ongoing negotiations for an India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal revealed that 20 out of 24 chapters have been finalised. Negotiators remain engaged virtually on a daily basis to resolve the outstanding issues.





Agrawal expressed optimism about meeting the January deadline, coinciding with the leaders' summit. "We are trying to see if we can meet the timeline before our leaders can meet," he stated. However, he cautioned that proximity to agreement does not guarantee closure, emphasising the need for concerted efforts.





This momentum builds on recent diplomatic strides, such as Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal's two-day visit to Brussels earlier this month. Goyal's trip advanced FTA talks significantly. It reflects India's proactive push towards economic integration with the EU.





From a trade perspective, the FTA holds transformative potential for both sides. India seeks greater market access for its goods, services, and professionals in Europe. The EU, in turn, aims to tap into India's burgeoning consumer base and manufacturing capabilities.





Security and defence cooperation forms another cornerstone of the summit. With shared concerns over regional instability and supply chain vulnerabilities, both parties are likely to explore joint initiatives. This could include intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism measures, and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.





Defence ties have gained traction in recent years, evidenced by growing arms trade and technology transfers. India's indigenous defence production aligns with the EU's push for diversified suppliers beyond traditional partners. Collaborative projects in areas like cybersecurity and unmanned systems may feature prominently.





The clean transition agenda addresses climate imperatives. India and the EU share ambitions for net-zero goals, with potential for green hydrogen partnerships and renewable energy investments. People-to-people links, including mobility for students and skilled workers, will further humanise the partnership.





Geopolitically, the summit occurs against a backdrop of multipolar tensions. India's neutral stance in global conflicts complements the EU's interest in a reliable Indo-Pacific ally. Enhanced cooperation could counterbalance influences from other powers in the region.





Economically, the FTA negotiations have progressed steadily since relaunching in 2022. Finalising the remaining chapters—likely on sensitive issues like agriculture, dairy, and intellectual property—remains critical. Both sides exhibit political will to seal a deal soon.





Agrawal's update on 15 January underscores the intensive pace of talks. Daily virtual engagements demonstrate commitment, though complexities persist. Success before the summit would elevate its outcomes substantially.





Goyal's Brussels visit earlier in January involved stakeholder consultations and ministerial dialogues. It addressed sticking points while identifying mutual gains. This groundwork positions the leaders' meeting for substantive progress.





The Republic Day honour for EU presidents is symbolic yet profound. It elevates the EU-India relationship to a new echelon, akin to invitations extended to other strategic partners. Public optics will reinforce the narrative of convergence.





Looking ahead, the summit could yield agreements on investment protection and geographical indications. Defence pacts might advance co-production of military hardware. Trade volumes, already surpassing €100 billion annually, stand to expand further.





Challenges persist, including non-tariff barriers and regulatory divergences. Yet, the shared democratic values and rule-based order provide a solid foundation. The visit thus represents a milestone in EU-India relations.





This engagement heralds a phase of intensified multilateralism. By 27 January, outcomes could reshape economic, security, and technological landscapes for both the EU and India. Stakeholders await announcements with keen interest.





Based On ANI Report







