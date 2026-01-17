



India and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership during Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi's official visit to New Delhi from 15 to 17 January 2026.





This three-day engagement underscored the deepening ties between the two nations amid evolving regional and global challenges.





Motegi held key meetings, including a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. These discussions covered the full spectrum of bilateral relations, reflecting the partnership's multifaceted nature.





In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the review of critical areas such as supply chain resilience, investment, trade, technology, innovation, defence, people-to-people exchanges, and cultural ties. Both sides emphasised advancing these domains in line with prior commitments.





The ministers specifically referenced the outcomes of the 15th Annual Summit in August 2025 and recent Prime Ministerial discussions in Johannesburg. These milestones provided a foundation for further elevating the partnership to new heights.





A significant development was the launch of the AI Dialogue under the Japan-India AI Initiative (JAI), announced earlier by the two Prime Ministers. This move aims to provide a coherent framework for bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence, fostering innovation and technological synergy.





Both nations also agreed to convene the Joint Working Group on Critical Minerals as part of the Economic Security Initiative. The focus will be on collaboration in rare earth elements and other critical minerals, addressing supply chain vulnerabilities in strategic sectors.





The dialogue extended to regional and global issues, with the ministers stressing the pivotal role of the India-Japan partnership in promoting a free, open, peaceful, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. This alignment reflects shared strategic interests in countering emerging threats.





Looking ahead, the two sides expressed enthusiasm for marking 2027 as the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. This milestone offers opportunities to celebrate enduring bonds and chart future cooperation.





Earlier during the visit, Motegi, accompanied by Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono, experienced a ride on the Delhi Metro. This gesture symbolised the strong people-to-people connections that complement high-level diplomacy.





In his opening remarks at the Strategic Dialogue, Jaishankar underscored India's high priority on the Japan partnership. He noted its transformation over the past two decades from a primarily economic relationship into a broad, comprehensive, and strategic one.





Jaishankar highlighted collaborative platforms such as the Quad, United Nations, G4 grouping, and G20, which amplify the partnership's global impact. These forums enable joint efforts on security, economic stability, and multilateral governance.





Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs echoed these sentiments in a post on X, referencing the "Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade" launched during Modi's visit to Japan in August. The discussions with Modi covered security—including economic security—economy, investment, innovation like AI, and people-to-people exchanges.





Motegi's itinerary also included focused talks on economic security, reinforcing commitments to resilient supply chains and technological advancement. These exchanges signal a proactive approach to navigating geopolitical uncertainties.





The visit occurs against a backdrop of heightened Indo-Pacific tensions, where India and Japan view their alliance as essential for regional stability. Defence cooperation, implicitly central to the talks, builds on prior agreements like joint exercises and technology transfers.





Critical minerals collaboration addresses global dependencies, particularly on rare earths vital for electronics, renewables, and defence applications. India's vast reserves and Japan's processing expertise position them as natural partners.





The AI Dialogue launch aligns with both nations' ambitions in emerging technologies. Japan brings advanced R&D capabilities, while India offers a vast talent pool and growing digital infrastructure, promising mutual gains.





People-to-people ties, exemplified by the Delhi Metro ride, extend beyond officialdom. Cultural exchanges, educational programmes, and tourism bolster the partnership's soft power dimension.





As 2027 approaches, preparations for the diplomatic anniversary could include high-profile summits, cultural festivals, and youth initiatives. This will sustain momentum from the Strategic Dialogue.





Motegi's visit reinforces the trajectory of India-Japan relations as a cornerstone of strategic autonomy and collective security in Asia. Both leaders concurred on elevating ties, ensuring resilience against shared challenges.





Based On ANI Report







