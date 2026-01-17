



In the dense forested terrain of south-western Bijapur district, approximately 450 kilometres south of Raipur, security forces engaged in a fierce encounter with armed Maoist cadres on Saturday morning.





Two Naxalites were killed during the exchange of fire, marking another blow to the lingering Maoist presence in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. The incident unfolded as part of an ongoing anti-Maoist campaign, with joint teams demonstrating heightened vigilance.





The operation stemmed from specific intelligence inputs indicating Maoist activity in the area. A combined unit comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and the elite CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) initiated a search mission early on Friday. Intermittent gunfire erupted the following morning, leading to the neutralisation of two armed cadres.





Security forces recovered two automatic weapons from the encounter site, including a significant haul of an AK-47 rifle. Such recoveries underscore the firepower wielded by Maoist insurgents and highlight the tactical successes of the forces in disrupting their arsenal. No injuries were reported among the security personnel, allowing the operation to proceed without hindrance.





Sources familiar with the development revealed that senior Maoist commander Papa Rao, a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZCM), was among approximately two dozen Naxalites present in the vicinity. While official confirmation of his involvement or elimination awaits, the recovery of two bodies has fuelled speculation. Notably, Papa Rao's wife, Urmila, was killed in a Bijapur encounter last year, signalling intensified pressure on the couple's network.





With the search operation still underway, authorities have withheld further details to safeguard the personnel on the ground.





This cautious approach prioritises operational security amid the volatile terrain, where Maoist remnants pose ongoing threats. Bijapur's rugged forests continue to serve as a stronghold for left-wing extremists in southern Chhattisgarh.





The encounter aligns with a broader resolve in the Bastar division for 2026. Inspector General of Police Sundarraj Pattilingam emphasised a firm commitment to eradicating remaining Maoist networks, establishing lasting peace, and bolstering security. This operation exemplifies the sustained momentum in anti-Naxal efforts.





Recent precedents reinforce this trend. Earlier this month, two Maoists fell in a gunfight with security forces in Bijapur's southern region. These back-to-back successes reflect improved intelligence and coordination among specialised units.





Statistical gains paint a compelling picture of progress since January 2024. In Bijapur alone, 876 Red rebels have surrendered and joined the mainstream, 1,126 have been arrested, and 225 Maoists have been eliminated in various encounters. These figures, cited by police officials, demonstrate a multifaceted strategy encompassing operations, rehabilitation, and enforcement.





Bijapur remains a focal point of Maoist activity within the Bastar division, often described as the epicentre of left-wing extremism in south Chhattisgarh. The district's challenging geography has long sheltered insurgents, but escalating security measures are steadily compressing their operational space. This latest clash signals that 2026 could prove pivotal in dismantling these networks.





As operations continue, the focus sharpens on mid-level commanders like Papa Rao, whose neutralisation could cascade through Maoist hierarchies. The absence of casualties on the security side further emboldens forces, potentially accelerating surrenders and apprehensions.





Chhattisgarh's anti-Maoist campaign thus enters the new year with renewed impetus, balancing kinetic action with developmental outreach to consolidate territorial control.





Agencies







