



India has struck a significant blow against Pakistan-based terrorism through Operation Sindoor, as admitted by a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Saifullah Kasuri, deputy chief of the Hafiz Saeed-led outfit and alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, publicly acknowledged the destruction of terrorist infrastructure during the operation.





Speaking at a gathering of thousands of LeT cadres and sympathisers in Lahore, Kasuri declared that India had "made a big mistake" by targeting terror camps.





Kasuri's remarks, captured in a video whose authenticity India Today TV could not independently verify, carried a provocative tone. He urged listeners—ranging from friends to enemies—to heed LeT's voice, dismissing portrayals of the group as terrorists. Escalating his rhetoric, he warned that "the whole world can be turned upside down" and vowed unwavering commitment to the "Kashmir mission."





The LeT leader went further, making expansive territorial claims that extended beyond Kashmir. He alleged that regions including Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Junagadh, parts of Manavadar, Hyderabad Deccan, Bengal, and even areas now in Pakistan had been "taken away" from Islamabad. Such statements appear designed to stoke hostility and broaden LeT's ideological appeal.





This is not terrorist Kasuri's first public flexing of notoriety. Earlier, at a rally in Kasur, Punjab province, he boasted of his global fame stemming from accusations of orchestrating the Pahalgam attack. "I was blamed as being the mastermind... now my name is famous in the entire world," he proclaimed, revelling in the attention amid open LeT gatherings that signal the group's mainstreaming in parts of Pakistan.





Operation Sindoor itself was a swift and precise response to the Pahalgam outrage. Launched between 7 and 10 May, it followed the 22 April terror attack in which Pakistan-backed militants killed 26 people, predominantly tourists. The operation targeted nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with seven destroyed by the Indian Army and two by the Indian Air Force.





The strikes exemplified calibrated military precision, focusing solely on terror infrastructure while avoiding civilian or state assets. This approach reinforced India's deterrence posture without risking broader escalation. Ground-based weapons also obliterated over a dozen terror launch pads along the Line of Control, severing infiltration routes and logistics networks.





Pakistan's retaliation attempts faltered against India's robust defences. Drone incursions aimed at Indian military and civilian targets were neutralised by Army Air Defence units, showcasing the efficacy of integrated counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and layered air defences. By 10 May, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations sought contact with his Indian counterpart, culminating in a ceasefire understanding.





India has consistently emphasised that Operation Sindoor was non-escalatory, aimed at dismantling terror capabilities. No third-party mediation was involved, despite external claims to the contrary. The operation marked one of the Indian Army's key milestones in 2025, underscoring a shift towards proactive counter-terrorism.





Terrorist Kasuri's admission validates the operation's success, even as LeT persists with threats. His open defiance highlights the group's resilience in Pakistan, where rallies draw massive crowds unchecked. This persistence poses ongoing challenges for India's security apparatus, particularly along volatile borders.





The Pahalgam attack's architect revels in infamy, yet Operation Sindoor disrupted LeT's operational backbone. Destroyed camps in PoK and Pakistan proper impair recruitment, training, and planning. India's precision strikes send a clear message: terror safe havens will face consequences.





Geopolitically, the operation bolsters India's stance on cross-border terrorism. By limiting targets to militant assets, New Delhi maintained escalation control while exposing Pakistan's complicity. Kasuri's territorial rants further reveal LeT's irredentist ambitions, potentially straining Pakistan's internal narratives.





India's integrated air defences proved pivotal in the aftermath. Foiling Pakistani drones demonstrated technological maturity, blending radar surveillance, electronic warfare, and kinetic interceptors. Such capabilities deter future provocations and protect civilian spaces.





Along the LoC, the demolition of launch pads curtails infiltration bids. Ground forces employed artillery and loitering munitions effectively, disrupting supply lines sustained by Pakistan-based handlers. This tactical edge enhances border security amid persistent threats.





Kasuri's rhetoric, while belligerent, inadvertently concedes strategic losses. LeT's "Kashmir mission" endures ideologically, but material setbacks from Sindoor hinder execution. Public admissions like his may erode sympathiser morale, portraying vulnerability.





The operation's time-bound nature—four days—exemplifies operational efficiency. Intelligence-driven targeting minimised collateral risks, aligning with India's "no first use" against state actors. Ceasefire overtures from Pakistan affirm the strikes' deterrent impact.





Looking ahead, Operation Sindoor sets precedents for future responses. It integrates multi-domain operations—air, ground, and air defence—into a cohesive framework. As LeT regroups, sustained vigilance remains essential.





India's resolve shines through: terrorism will meet measured force. Kasuri's taunts underscore the ideological battle, but destroyed infrastructure tips the scales. This episode reinforces deterrence in South Asia's tense security landscape.





Based On India Today Report







