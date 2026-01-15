



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid a glowing tribute to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day, observed annually on 15 January. In a poignant message shared on the social media platform X, he described the soldiers as a profound symbol of selfless service.





They safeguard the nation with unwavering resolve, often under the most arduous conditions imaginable.





The Prime Minister emphasised that the nation's soldiers embody a deep sense of duty that inspires confidence and gratitude among all citizens. Their courage and resolute commitment earn the salutes of every Indian, he noted. This acknowledgment comes at a time when the armed forces continue to face multifaceted challenges along the borders and beyond.





Mr Modi also extended heartfelt remembrance to those brave souls who have laid down their lives in the line of duty. The nation holds their sacrifices in the highest esteem, ensuring their legacy endures through memorials, traditions, and the ongoing vigilance of their comrades. Such gestures from national leaders reinforce the profound bond between the military and the populace.





Army Day itself commemorates a pivotal moment in India's post-independence history. It marks the day in 1949 when Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa assumed command as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. He succeeded the British officer General Sir Francis Robert Roy Bucher, symbolising the full transition of military leadership to Indian hands.





Field Marshal Cariappa's tenure laid the foundational ethos for the modern Indian Army, emphasising discipline, patriotism, and self-reliance. Born in 1899 in Kodagu, Karnataka, he rose through the ranks during the British era, serving with distinction in both World Wars. His leadership post-1947 focused on integrating diverse regiments into a cohesive force ready to defend the nascent republic.





The significance of 15 January resonates deeply in military circles across India. Celebrations unfold with grandeur in New Delhi and other key cantonments, featuring parades, wreath-laying ceremonies, and displays of military prowess. This year, events at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi are expected to showcase indigenous equipment, reflecting the Army's push towards self-sufficiency.





Prime Minister Modi's message aligns with his government's broader initiatives to modernise and empower the armed forces. Programmes like Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence have spurred indigenous production of weapons, drones, and artillery systems. Recent procurements, including advanced howitzers and missile systems, underscore this commitment amid evolving threats from neighbours.





The Indian Army, with over 1.2 million active personnel, remains the world's second-largest standing army. It operates across diverse terrains, from the high-altitude Siachen Glacier to the deserts of Rajasthan and the dense jungles of the Northeast. Operations like those along the Line of Actual Control with China highlight its adaptability and resilience.





Historical milestones bolster the Army's prestige. From the 1948 integration of princely states to victories in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, which birthed Bangladesh, the force has shaped India's strategic destiny. Peacekeeping missions under the United Nations banner further enhance its global reputation, with Indian troops serving in volatile regions worldwide.





Challenges persist, however, including border tensions and internal security duties. The Army's role in counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir demonstrates its versatility. Investments in technology, such as AI-driven surveillance and hypersonic capabilities, aim to future-proof the force against asymmetric warfare.





Public engagement on Army Day fosters national pride. Schools and communities organise events, while veterans recount tales of valour. The day also spotlights welfare schemes for ex-servicemen, ensuring their post-retirement dignity.





Prime Minister Modi's words serve as a timely morale booster. As India navigates geopolitical complexities, the Army's steadfast service remains the bedrock of national security. Observance of Army Day thus not only honours the past but galvanises resolve for the future.





The Indian Army's legacy of selfless devotion continues to inspire generations, safeguarding sovereignty with unyielding spirit.





