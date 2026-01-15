



The Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council will serve as chief guests at India's 77th Republic Day parade, marking a significant diplomatic milestone.





Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, are scheduled to undertake a three-day state visit to India from 25 to 27 January.





This invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores the deepening strategic ties between India and the European Union.





During their visit, the two leaders will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on 27 January. They will also engage in high-level discussions, including meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and restricted as well as delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi.





An India-EU Business Forum is anticipated on the sidelines of the summit, providing a platform for economic stakeholders to explore collaborative opportunities.





India and the EU have maintained a strategic partnership since 2004, with bilateral relations expanding across diverse sectors. The 15th India-EU Summit occurred virtually on 15 July 2020, but ties have strengthened notably following the historic visit by the EU College of Commissioners to India in February this year, as highlighted by the Ministry of External Affairs.





The participation of President Costa and President von der Leyen as Republic Day chief guests is poised to further solidify the India-EU Strategic Partnership.





Officials emphasise that this event will advance cooperation in priority areas of mutual interest, including trade, technology, and security. The timing aligns with ongoing efforts to elevate the relationship to new heights.





This visit arrives against the backdrop of advanced negotiations for an India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal revealed on Thursday that 20 out of 24 chapters of the ambitious FTA have been finalised. Negotiations on the remaining issues continue virtually on a day-to-day basis, with both sides aiming to align progress before the leaders' summit.





Agrawal expressed optimism about meeting a January deadline, noting that the leaders' meeting presents an ideal occasion. "We have closed 20 out of 24 chapters completely, there are few issues which are still ongoing negotiations, which we are virtually engaged on a day-to-day basis," he stated.





He cautioned, however, that proximity to completion is insufficient without final resolution, adding, "We are trying to see if we can meet the timeline before our leaders can meet... but we can only make efforts."





Recent diplomatic momentum includes Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal's two-day visit to Brussels earlier this month. This trip marked a pivotal advancement in the FTA talks, building on prior engagements and signalling renewed commitment from both parties.





The Republic Day parade, a cornerstone of India's annual celebrations, traditionally features international dignitaries as chief guests to symbolise global partnerships. The selection of EU leaders reflects India's strategic outreach to Europe amid evolving geopolitical dynamics, including supply chain diversification and green energy transitions.





For the EU, the visit offers a chance to bolster economic footholds in the Indo-Pacific region. With the FTA potentially unlocking billions in trade, sectors such as digital services, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals stand to benefit substantially.





Indian exports to the EU, already robust, could see further growth through reduced tariffs and harmonised standards.





Security and defence cooperation may also feature in discussions, given shared concerns over regional stability and emerging technologies. India's indigenous defence production aligns with EU interests in diversified sourcing, while joint initiatives in cybersecurity and space could gain traction.





Sustainability remains a key pillar, with the EU's Green Deal complementing India's renewable energy ambitions. The summit could yield agreements on carbon border mechanisms and clean tech transfers, fostering mutual economic resilience.





As preparations intensify in New Delhi, this confluence of Republic Day festivities and high-stakes diplomacy promises to chart the course for Indo-EU relations in the coming decade. The leaders' presence at Rajpath will not only captivate audiences but also symbolise a shared vision for prosperity and partnership.





Based On ANI Report







