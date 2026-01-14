



The Indian Navy's indigenously constructed traditional stitched sailing vessel, INSV Kaundinya, has arrived in Muscat, Oman, where it received a ceremonial water salute. This milestone marks the successful completion of its maiden voyage from Porbandar in Gujarat, underscoring India's enduring maritime heritage.





The vessel departed from Porbandar on 29 December 2025, navigating across the Arabian Sea to reach Oman's capital on 14 January 2026. Skippered by Commander Vikas Sheoran, the expedition was overseen by Commander Y Hemant Kumar, who has been involved with the project since its inception as the Officer-in-Charge.





The crew consists of four officers and thirteen naval sailors, blending expertise in traditional navigation with modern oversight. Notably, Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, joined the crew and provided daily social media updates, offering public insights into the journey's progress and challenges.





INSV Kaundinya draws inspiration from a fifth-century CE ship depicted in the ancient paintings of the Ajanta Caves. This design revives a lost art of maritime engineering, symbolising India's ancient prowess in oceanic exploration.





The project originated from a tripartite agreement signed in July 2023 between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and M/s Hodi Innovations, with funding provided by the Ministry of Culture. This collaboration aimed to reconstruct and sail a vessel using authentic ancient techniques.





Keel laying occurred in September 2023, followed by construction employing traditional stitching methods. Skilled artisans from Kerala, led by master shipwright Babu Sankaran, meticulously joined wooden planks with coir rope, coconut fibre, and natural resin over several months.





The ship was launched in February 2025 at Goa, marking a key phase in its journey from blueprint to sea. The Indian Navy assumed a pivotal role, managing design, technical validation, and construction to ensure seaworthiness.





Lacking original blueprints, the design team inferred the hull form and rigging from iconographic sources such as cave art. The Navy partnered with the shipbuilder to recreate these elements, subjecting the prototype to rigorous hydrodynamic model testing at the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, alongside internal assessments.





INSV Kaundinya boasts culturally resonant features that honour India's maritime legacy. Its sails bear motifs of the Gandabherunda and the Sun, symbols of power and divinity. The bow features a sculpted Simha Yali, a mythical guardian beast, while a Harappan-style stone anchor graces the deck, evoking the Indus Valley's early seafaring traditions.





The vessel's name pays homage to Kaundinya, the legendary Indian mariner credited with voyaging across the Indian Ocean to Southeast Asia around the first century CE. This namesake positions INSV Kaundinya as a living emblem of India's historical maritime ventures, trade networks, and cultural diffusion.





The arrival in Muscat not only celebrates technical achievement but also strengthens bilateral ties between India and Oman. The water salute by Omani authorities highlights mutual respect for naval traditions and shared Indian Ocean heritage.





This expedition demonstrates the viability of ancient shipbuilding techniques in contemporary contexts, blending archaeology, engineering, and naval strategy. It serves as a testament to India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in preserving and innovating upon indigenous knowledge systems.





Future voyages for INSV Kaundinya may extend its odyssey, potentially tracing ancient trade routes to foster cultural diplomacy. The project's success invites further research into India's pre-colonial naval capabilities, enriching global understanding of ancient maritime history.





