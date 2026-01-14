PSLV Lift-Off and Kestrel Initial Demonstrator capsule





India's space agency, ISRO, encountered a major setback on Monday with the failure of its PSLV-C62 mission, reported Surendra Singh of TOI.





The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle experienced an anomaly in its third stage, which derailed the rocket from its intended flight path. This incident prevented the insertion of 16 satellites into the planned sun-synchronous orbit, marking a rare mishap for the otherwise reliable PSLV series.





Among the lost payloads was the primary satellite, EOS-N1 (Anvesha), a hyperspectral Earth imaging platform developed by DRDO. Designed for national security and surveillance, Anvesha represented a critical asset for advanced Earth observation. The mission also carried 15 secondary satellites from various countries and Indian firms, all of which appeared doomed following the failure.





Yet, defying expectations, one small satellite emerged as a silver lining. The Kestrel Initial Demonstrator (KID), a 25-kg football-sized capsule from Spanish start-up Orbital Paradigm, separated successfully from the PSLV's fourth stage. Despite the chaos of the third-stage anomaly, KID activated in space and transmitted vital data back to Earth for approximately three minutes.





Orbital Paradigm shared the news on X, stating that their KID capsule "separated from PSLV C62, switched on, and transmitted data." The firm highlighted the satellite's resilience, noting it endured extreme conditions that would destroy most experimental hardware. Peak deceleration forces reached around 28g, while thermal stresses tested its limits during re-entry.





KID's mission focused on validating reusable re-entry technology, a key step towards future satellite servicing and de-orbiting capabilities. Developed in partnership with French firm RIDE, the capsule aimed for a splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean. It successfully gathered critical data on trajectory, internal temperatures, and structural integrity amid the peak heat and g-forces.





The company is now reconstructing the full trajectory and plans to release a detailed report soon. This partial success has spurred Orbital Paradigm to accelerate the development of the full-scale Kestrel programme. The data collected could prove invaluable for refining re-entry systems in commercial space operations.





ISRO Chairman V Narayanan addressed the failure shortly after launch, explaining that a disturbance near the end of the third stage caused a deviation in the flight path. "As a result, the mission could not proceed as expected," he stated, initially leading to the assumption that all payloads were lost. This marks the second notable third-stage issue in recent PSLV history, raising questions about reliability.





The PSLV-C62 failure underscores the inherent risks in rocket launches, even for proven vehicles like the PSLV, which has a success rate exceeding 95 per cent over dozens of missions. For DRDO's EOS-N1, the loss delays hyperspectral imaging advancements vital for defence surveillance, agriculture, and disaster management.





Orbital Paradigm's KID achievement, however, offers a glimmer of optimism. Its survival "against all odds" demonstrates the robustness of innovative SMALLSAT designs. As private players like Orbital Paradigm push boundaries, such incidents highlight how commercial tech can salvage value from national launch mishaps.





Looking ahead, ISRO will likely conduct a thorough investigation into the third-stage anomaly. Lessons from PSLV-C62 could inform upgrades, ensuring future missions avoid similar pitfalls. Meanwhile, Orbital Paradigm's data windfall positions KID as a milestone in affordable re-entry tech, potentially benefiting global space sustainability efforts.





The episode also spotlights the growing role of international collaborations in India's space ecosystem. With payloads from multiple nations aboard, the failure affects a broader community, yet KID's success reaffirms the potential of nimble start-ups to thrive amid adversity.





Based On TOI Report







