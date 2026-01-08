



Iran's Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned recent "meddlesome and deceptive" remarks by US officials on the country's internal developments, labelling them as evidence of Washington's ongoing hostility towards the Iranian nation.





The ministry asserted that such statements stem not from genuine concern for Iranians but from a policy of maximum pressure, threats, and interference aimed at fomenting violence, terrorism, and unrest.





It emphasised that Iran upholds peaceful protests in line with its Constitution and works to address legitimate public demands legally, while blaming US sanctions for much of the economic hardship.





The statement framed US actions as a multifaceted assault—including economic warfare, psychological operations, media disinformation, and military threats—that contravenes the UN Charter and international law.





Iran recalled historical US aggressions, from the 1953 coup to backing Iraq in the 1980s war, the June 2025 attack alongside Israel, and persistent sanctions, urging global bodies to protect state sovereignty.





These remarks follow US President Donald Trump's Truth Social post threatening intervention if Iran violently suppresses protesters, amid deadly clashes during widespread demonstrations this week.





Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed defiance, stating Iran would rely on God and public support to subdue the enemy.





Senior officials escalated warnings: National security chief Ali Larijani predicted regional disruption to US interests; adviser Ali Shamkhani deemed intervention a red line; parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf declared all US regional forces legitimate targets; and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed armed forces are primed for decisive retaliation.





Based On ANI Report







