



US forces have seized two oil tankers linked to Venezuela in the North Atlantic as part of intensified efforts to enforce sanctions on the country's illicit oil trade. The US Coast Guard released footage on Wednesday showing personnel boarding and securing the Motor Tanker Bella I, later renamed Marinera, during a coordinated operation.





This action involved the Coast Guard Cutter Munro shadowing the vessel across the Atlantic before tactical teams executed a precise boarding. The Coast Guard highlighted its specialised capabilities and joint efforts with the Department of War, emphasising seamless inter-agency coordination to uphold international law and defend US interests.





The seizures target a broader "ghost fleet" of vessels covertly transporting Venezuelan crude in defiance of sanctions imposed by the United States and allies. One tanker flew a Russian flag and had evaded US authorities for over two weeks, while the other reportedly carried up to two million barrels of oil, according to shipping trackers Kpler and TankerTrackers.com.





The operations underscore escalating tensions with Russia and China, particularly following the ouster of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, a Moscow ally. The seized Russian-flagged tanker was empty at the time but had aimed to load crude in Venezuela.





In response, the US Secretary of State proposed selling up to 50 million barrels of confiscated Venezuelan oil, with proceeds to be distributed strategically. President Donald Trump affirmed resolve to continue such seizures, undeterred by geopolitical risks.





Based On ANI Report







