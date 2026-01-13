



India's Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, held significant discussions in Washington DC with key US officials on 13 January 2026. His engagements focused on advancing bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence and critical minerals supply chains.





Vaishnaw met Michael Kratsios, Assistant to the US President, at the White House. The talks centred on the forthcoming AI Impact Summit scheduled for India next month. Both leaders affirmed the United States' commitment to a strong presence at the event in Delhi.





Kratsios shared his enthusiasm on X, stating: "Today I met with Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Vinay Mohan Kwatra at the White House to discuss the upcoming AI Impact Summit in India. See you next month in Delhi!" This interaction underscores the growing momentum in Indo-US tech partnerships.





The AI Impact Summit represents a pivotal platform for global stakeholders to explore AI's transformative potential. With the US pledging participation, the event promises robust deliberations on ethical AI deployment, innovation frameworks, and international standards.





In parallel, Vaishnaw attended the Critical Minerals Ministerial Meeting hosted by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The gathering addressed vulnerabilities in global supply chains for essential minerals, particularly rare earth elements vital to advanced manufacturing.





Today I met with Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and @AmbVMKwatra at the @WhiteHouse to discuss the upcoming AI Impact Summit in India.



See you next month in Delhi! pic.twitter.com/4jfr2d1LFg — Director Michael Kratsios (@mkratsios47) January 12, 2026





Vaishnaw highlighted the strategic importance of these minerals on X: "Participated in the Critical Minerals Ministerial Meeting hosted by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Strengthening critical mineral supply chains is vital to enhancing the resilience of India's manufacturing capabilities and rapidly growing electronics sector."





Secretary Bessent echoed this sentiment, noting a collective resolve among nations. He remarked on X: "At today's Finance Ministerial hosted by the US Treasury Department, I was pleased to hear a strong, shared desire to quickly address key vulnerabilities in critical minerals supply chains."





Bessent expressed optimism for "prudent derisking over decoupling," emphasising collaborative action. He urged participants to bolster supply chain resilience amid risks of disruption and manipulation.





A US Treasury Department statement detailed the meeting's outcomes. Finance ministers convened to devise solutions for securing and diversifying critical minerals supply chains. Attendees voiced urgency in tackling concentrations that expose economies to geopolitical risks.





The United States showcased its proactive investments and future plans to foster resilient chains. Bessent thanked counterparts for their readiness to collaborate swiftly towards enduring solutions.





These discussions hold profound implications for India's defence and aerospace ambitions, given the user's professional focus. Critical minerals like rare earths underpin indigenous technologies in missiles, UAVs, and advanced propulsion systems pursued by DRDO and HAL.





For India's electronics and semiconductor sectors—key to projects like Tejas upgrades and AMCA—secure supplies mitigate dependencies on China-dominated chains. Vaishnaw's advocacy aligns with national goals for self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





The AI Summit tie-in further bolsters strategic ties. AI applications in defence, from swarm drones to quantum-secured communications, stand to benefit from US-India synergy, enhancing India's edge vis-à-vis regional rivals.





Indo-US cooperation on these fronts signals a maturing partnership. It counters supply chain weaponisation while accelerating technology transfer, vital for India's hypersonic and space programmes like Gaganyaan.





Vaishnaw's visit exemplifies proactive diplomacy. By weaving AI innovation with mineral security, India positions itself as a resilient player in global tech and defence ecosystems.





Based On ANI Report







