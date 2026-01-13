



The National IED Data Management System (NIDMS), developed by India's National Security Guard (NSG) through its National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC), serves as a pivotal tool in combating terrorism by centralising data on Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and bomb blasts nationwide.





This secure digital platform ends the fragmented "silo approach" to intelligence, pooling historical and real-time information from state police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS).





Launched virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 8 January 2026 at the NSG garrison in Manesar, NIDMS marks a significant upgrade in India's internal security framework, with Phase-I rollout connecting nearly 780 districts by early 2026.





NIDMS archives comprehensive records of all IED recoveries and blasts in India since 1999, digitising decades of data previously maintained manually by the NBDC, established in 2000.





The system leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for advanced analytics, identifying "signature linkages" that match modus operandi (MO), explosive compositions, initiation mechanisms, and patterns across incidents.





Investigators gain single-click access to forensic details, suspect profiles, and global bombing references, enabling rapid connections between disparate attacks—such as linking a recent blast in one state to techniques used years earlier elsewhere.





Real-time data sharing occurs via a secure network, with access granted on a need-to-know basis to over 800 authorised users from relevant agencies, fostering seamless collaboration.





Developed in collaboration with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), IIT Delhi, NIA, and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), NIDMS incorporates predictive modelling to anticipate future threats.





Standardised data entry through common formats streamlines uploads, while 3D IED models aid troop training, accelerating countermeasures against evolving tactics. Amit Shah described NIDMS as a "next-generation security shield," enhancing investigation speed, prosecution quality, and proactive disruption of terror networks.





By analysing attack trends, explosive types, and operational signatures, the platform supports evidence-based decisions, reducing response times in high-stakes scenarios.





Its two-way functionality allows agencies not only to query data but also to contribute fresh inputs, creating a dynamic repository that evolves with emerging threats.





Under Ministry of Home Affairs oversight, NSG acts as operational custodian, ensuring robust cybersecurity and policy alignment.





NIDMS addresses longstanding challenges in counter-terrorism, where siloed data hindered cross-jurisdictional probes, now enabling nationwide pattern recognition at scale.





Future expansions may integrate additional stakeholders like Special Frontier Force units, further broadening its intelligence footprint. This initiative aligns with India's push for technology-driven security, mirroring global best practices in data-centric counter-IED operations.





NIDMS transforms raw incident data into actionable intelligence, bolstering national resilience against IED threats.





