



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district intensified their cordon on Wednesday evening after a fierce gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest area. The encounter unfolded in Kahog village, Billawar, when the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police launched a search operation based on intelligence about two to three terrorists hiding nearby.





Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti reported on X that SOG personnel engaged the terrorists in the dense Kamadh Nullah forest. Despite challenging conditions—darkness, thick vegetation, and treacherous terrain—the operation continued relentlessly, with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams joining the joint effort.





Intense exchanges of fire lasted over an hour before subsiding. Officials confirmed it remains unclear whether any terrorists sustained injuries, though one was sighted by locals around 4 pm in Kamad Nullah under Billawar police station. This individual may link to another spotting earlier that morning in Dhannu Parole.





Reinforcements, including Army paratroopers, rushed to the scene as two associates are believed to be concealed in the area. The cordon has been further tightened, with search parties advancing cautiously to prevent casualties and neutralise the threats.





Kathua has seen heightened militancy in recent years, with several encounters claiming 16 lives over the past two years—11 security personnel and five terrorists. In 2024, seven personnel and two militants died as activities revived after over a decade; last year, four personnel and three terrorists perished. Four civilians also lost their lives under suspicious circumstances, with locals suspecting terrorist involvement.





Based On PTI Report







