



India's government has acknowledged media reports on the United States' withdrawal from 66 international organisations, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA), yet sources emphasise that the Alliance will steadfastly pursue its core objectives.





The Trump Administration announced the decision on Wednesday (local time), following a comprehensive review under Executive Order 14199 issued in February 2025. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's report identified the ISA, among others, as inconsistent with American interests, prompting President Donald Trump to sign a Presidential Memorandum directing the exits.





Despite this development, the ISA—comprising 125 member and signatory countries—remains committed to aiding members in scaling up solar energy deployment tailored to their specific needs, with a focus on achieving universal energy access.





The Alliance prioritises collaboration with Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDs) to advance solar energy solutions. It continues to mobilise finance, enhance capacity-building, and mitigate risk perceptions for solar projects, thereby accelerating the global shift to clean energy.





Launched as a joint India-France initiative at the COP21 climate conference in Paris in 2015, the ISA opened membership to all UN states after a 2020 Framework Agreement amendment. Its ambitious goal is to mobilise USD 1 trillion in solar investments by 2030, while driving down costs for solar technologies and financing.





Based On ANI Report







