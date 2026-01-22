



India's Secretary of External Affairs (West), Sibi George, has undertaken a significant diplomatic mission to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, aimed at bolstering bilateral ties.





His visit, which concluded recently, encompassed the fifth round of India-Turkmenistan Foreign Office Consultations and participation in the SPECA Economic Forum.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that the discussions spanned the full spectrum of relations, including defence, security, trade-economic cooperation, cultural exchanges, education, and consular matters.





On Wednesday, George held talks with Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Rashid Meredov.





He extended warm greetings from India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, and both sides explored avenues to deepen their mutually beneficial partnership.





The Foreign Office Consultations were co-chaired by George and Turkmenistan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Myahri Byashimova.





Delegates comprehensively reviewed political relations, defence collaboration, security frameworks, trade and economic initiatives, cultural programmes, educational partnerships, and consular services.





Attention also turned to cooperation within the United Nations and other multilateral platforms.





The two nations exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of shared concern.





As a guest country at the SPECA Economic Forum—chaired by Turkmenistan's Minister of Finance and Economy, Mammetguly Astanagulov—George articulated India's strategic vision.





He emphasised opportunities to enhance trade, economic ties, investments, and connectivity between India and Central Asian states.





This outreach aligns seamlessly with India's 'Extended Neighbourhood' policy.





The initiative seeks to fortify longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation with Turkmenistan and fellow Central Asian partners.





Such engagements underscore India's proactive diplomacy in the region, fostering stability, prosperity, and mutual growth.





The visit signals New Delhi's commitment to diversifying partnerships amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





Based On ANI Report







