



United States President Donald Trump has once again asserted that he personally averted a potential war between India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Speaking on Friday at the renaming ceremony of Southern Boulevard to Donald J Trump Boulevard in Washington DC, he claimed credit for brokering peace and preventing catastrophe





Trump recounted that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for saving at least 10 million lives. "The Pakistani Prime Minister said Donald Trump saved at least 10 million people, and it was amazing," he stated, weaving this into a broader narrative of his administration's diplomatic triumphs.





He highlighted a series of achievements, noting, "In a year, we made eight peace deals and ended the war in Gaza. We have peace in the Middle East... We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting, two nuclear nations." These remarks form part of Trump's recurring pitch for the Nobel Peace Prize, a theme he has emphasised since May 2025.





Trump first voiced similar claims on 10 May last year, attributing the de-escalation to his direct pressure on both sides. This narrative persists amid his ongoing campaign for international recognition, despite contradictory accounts from the involved parties.





The backdrop to these events traces back to April 2025, when the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir claimed 26 lives. India responded decisively with Operation Sindoor, a precision military operation targeting terror bases inside Pakistan.





Indian officials have maintained that the operation dismantled key terrorist infrastructure without escalating into full-scale war. They stress that peace emerged from bilateral channels, not external mediation.





On 10 May 2025, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reportedly initiated contact with his Indian counterpart, requesting an immediate cessation of hostilities. This led to a swift ceasefire agreement, averting further bloodshed.





India has consistently denied any third-party involvement, particularly from the United States. Official statements from New Delhi underscore that the resolution reflected direct military-to-military dialogue between the two nations.





Trump's repeated assertions contrast sharply with this official Indian position. Pakistani leadership has not publicly corroborated the US President's version, leaving the claim of gratitude from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unverified in open sources.





This episode underscores broader tensions in South Asian geopolitics, where nuclear capabilities amplify the stakes of any conflict. Both nations possess sophisticated arsenals, including ballistic missiles and submarine-launched systems, making de-escalation critical.





Operation Sindoor itself marked a milestone in India's indigenous defence capabilities. Drawing on advancements from DRDO and the armed forces, it showcased precision strikes using homegrown munitions and UAVs, minimising collateral damage.





The operation's success bolstered India's stance on counter-terrorism, signalling resolve against cross-border threats. It also highlighted progress in aerospace technology, with satellite reconnaissance and real-time intelligence playing pivotal roles.





Trump's claims arrive amid other high-profile diplomatic gestures. Just days earlier, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to him at the White House, citing his support for democracy in her country.





Machado, a Nobel laureate, described the act as recognition of Trump's backing following US strikes on Caracas. Trump reciprocated on Truth Social, calling it "a wonderful gesture of mutual respect."





Yet, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has clarified that prizes cannot be withdrawn, shared, or transferred. Once awarded, the honour remains permanent with the recipient, per official institute statements.





These developments fuel speculation about Trump's Nobel ambitions. His administration touts multiple "peace deals," though independent verification varies, particularly on complex conflicts like Gaza and South Asia.





In the India-Pakistan context, the absence of joint statements endorsing US mediation weakens Trump's narrative. Analysts note that bilateral hotlines, established post-2019 Balakot, facilitated the 2025 de-escalation independently.





Pakistan's internal dynamics add nuance. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's coalition government faces economic pressures and military oversight, potentially influencing public diplomacy on sensitive issues like Operation Sindoor.





India's denial aligns with its strategic autonomy doctrine, prioritising self-reliance in defence and foreign policy. This approach has intensified under recent governments, emphasising indigenous production amid global tensions.





The Pahalgam attack, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliates, reignited debates on Pakistan-based terrorism. India's response via Operation Sindoor dismantled at least a dozen camps, per defence ministry briefings, disrupting networks responsible for prior assaults.





Long-term, such incidents underscore the fragility of India-Pakistan ties. Nuclear doctrines on both sides emphasise no-first-use, yet miscalculations remain a risk, as evidenced by the rapid 2025 escalation.





Trump's interventions, while rhetorically bold, highlight the limits of external brokerage in subcontinental disputes. Historical precedents, from Kargil to 2019, show resolutions often stem from direct engagement.





As 2026 unfolds, Trump's claims may resurface in election cycles or peace prize deliberations. For defence observers, the episode reaffirms the primacy of bilateral mechanisms in managing nuclear flashpoints.





India's military modernisation continues apace, with hypersonic missiles and next-gen fighters enhancing deterrence. These capabilities, rooted in DRDO-HAL synergies, ensure readiness without reliance on foreign peacemakers.





The true architects of the 2025 ceasefire—DGMO-level talks—exemplify pragmatic soldiering over spectacle. Trump's narrative, though persistent, fades against the record of self-resolved hostilities.





Based On ANI Report







