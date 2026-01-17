



India and Japan have unveiled significant new initiatives to deepen bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence and critical minerals, marking a pivotal moment in their strategic partnership.





During the 18th Strategic Dialogue held in New Delhi on 17 January 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi formally launched a dedicated AI dialogue.





This move aims to accelerate collaboration in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence, an area of mutual interest for both nations' technological advancement.





The ministers also announced the establishment of a Joint Working Group (JWG) on critical minerals, focusing specifically on rare earth elements and other vital resources essential for modern economies.





MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed a press conference following the discussions, emphasising the importance of these steps. He noted that the AI dialogue would provide a structured platform to enhance bilateral ties in this sector, while the JWG under the economic security initiative would advance cooperation on critical minerals.





Economic security emerged as a central theme, with both sides recognising its implications not only for India and Japan but for global supply chains. Jaiswal highlighted that these engagements address pressing needs in technology and resource resilience amid international uncertainties.





In a complementary development, the two countries agreed to convene a private-sector dialogue to foster public-private partnerships within the economic security framework. This initiative seeks to leverage industry expertise for practical outcomes in investment and innovation.





The second round of the Economic Security Dialogue, co-chaired by India's Foreign Secretary and Japan's vice minister, is scheduled for the first half of 2026. This timeline underscores the commitment to sustained momentum in these high-priority areas.





The ministers' discussions encompassed a broad spectrum of issues, including supply chain resilience in critical sectors, trade, investment, technology, defence, and people-to-people exchanges. Cultural ties and innovation also featured prominently, reflecting the multifaceted nature of the partnership.





Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership, aligning with outcomes from the 15th Annual Summit held in Japan last year. This continuity builds on established foundations while introducing fresh mechanisms like the AI dialogue and JWG.





Toshimitsu Motegi's visit to India, from 15 to 17 January, provided the backdrop for these announcements. The dialogue follows a recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg earlier this year.





For India, these initiatives hold particular strategic value in the context of its push for self-reliance in defence and technology sectors, areas of keen interest to its aerospace and defence professionals. Critical minerals are indispensable for indigenous production of advanced systems, including missiles, UAVs, and satellite technologies.





Japan, a leader in precision manufacturing and electronics, brings complementary strengths in AI and rare earth processing. The partnership could mitigate global dependencies on single suppliers, enhancing supply chain security for both nations' defence industries.





The AI dialogue arrives at an opportune time, as India advances its national AI strategy alongside growing collaborations in quantum computing and avionics. Joint efforts may yield breakthroughs in defence applications, such as autonomous systems and predictive analytics for military operations.





Rare earth elements, crucial for magnets in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and high-performance alloys used in aerospace, represent another frontier. The JWG could facilitate joint exploration, recycling technologies, and secure procurement channels, reducing vulnerabilities exposed by recent geopolitical tensions.





Private-sector involvement promises to inject commercial dynamism, potentially leading to co-development projects in semiconductors, battery tech, and AI-driven manufacturing—sectors overlapping with India's defence innovation ecosystem.





Defence cooperation, though not the sole focus, remains integral. Past India-Japan ties have included joint exercises and technology transfers, and these new dialogues could pave the way for advanced avionics or hypersonic research collaborations.





People-to-people exchanges and cultural bonds continue to underpin the relationship, fostering goodwill that supports long-term strategic alignment. Educational exchanges in STEM fields may further bolster talent pipelines for defence R&D.





The 18th Strategic Dialogue signals a proactive phase in India-Japan relations, positioning both as resilient partners in an era of technological disruption and resource competition. These steps not only safeguard economic interests but also enhance strategic autonomy in critical domains.





Based On ANI Report







