



Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong has declared that the partnership between her country and India has "never been stronger." She made this statement while extending warm Republic Day greetings to India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the people of India.





The remarks underscore the deepening bilateral ties and shared democratic values between the two nations.





In a post on X, Wong wished her friend @DrSJaishankar and all Indians a very happy Republic Day. She noted the coincidence of India marking this occasion alongside Australia's own national day. "As India marks this day - and Australia observes our own national day - we honour our shared values and deepening ties," she added.





Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, echoed these sentiments by highlighting that 26 January holds special significance for both nations. He posted on X: "January 26 is a special day shared by Australians and Indians. Best wishes for a happy and reflective #AustraliaDay and #RepublicDay and to another year of strong Australia-India dosti."





In an accompanying video message, Green reflected on the greatness of the Australia-India partnership. He described 26 January as a key day for Australians celebrating Australia Day and Indians observing Republic Day. This date prompts reflection on bilateral relations and shared challenges.





Green also touched upon recent tragedies affecting both countries. He referenced the Bondi shootings in Australia, which occurred a little over a month ago in a community tied to his childhood and his wife's heritage. He drew parallels with the trauma of terrorism experienced by Indians in the past year.





Despite these events, Green emphasised recommitment to community harmony. "We all recommit ourselves to the values of community harmony, to the need to work together for a better Australia and a better India," he stated. He also paid tribute to the Indigenous Australians' 60,000 years of survival on the continent, celebrating the diverse fabric of Australian society.





Meanwhile, India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi featured prominent international guests. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa served as chief guests. The event showcased India's cultural diversity, the progress of its people, and the nation's rising military prowess.





Republic Day, observed annually on 26 January, commemorates the adoption of India's Constitution in 1950. This milestone transformed India into a sovereign, democratic republic. The day symbolises the culmination of the independence struggle and enshrines principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.





These diplomatic exchanges from Australian leaders come at a time of robust growth in Australia-India relations. Shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region, defence cooperation, trade, and people-to-people ties have flourished in recent years.





The Quad alliance, comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, further bolsters strategic alignment.





Wong's assertion of an unprecedented partnership reflects advancements in multiple domains. Economic ties have expanded, with bilateral trade reaching new heights. Collaboration in critical technologies, renewable energy, and education exchanges continues to deepen mutual understanding.





High Commissioner Green's message also highlights resilience amid adversity. By linking recent security challenges in both nations, he reinforces the importance of joint efforts against terrorism and for social cohesion. This narrative aligns with broader goals of fostering inclusive societies.





India's Republic Day parade remains a global showcase of national strength. The presence of European leaders as chief guests signals Europe's growing engagement with India. It underscores India's role as a pivotal player in international affairs.





As both nations reflect on 26 January, the emphasis on "Dosti" or friendship points to a promising future. Australian and Indian leaders appear united in their vision for enhanced cooperation. This could yield tangible benefits in security, economy, and global stability.





Based On ANI Report







