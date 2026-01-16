



The White House has reaffirmed President Donald Trump's determination to pursue US acquisition of Greenland, framing it as a critical national security imperative. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated unequivocally on Thursday that the President views control over the Arctic territory as essential to safeguarding American interests.





Addressing reporters in Washington DC, Leavitt declared, "The President has made his priority quite clear. He wants the United States to acquire Greenland. He thinks it is in our best national security to do that." Her comments underscore a persistent US stance amid mounting diplomatic tensions.





This position follows sharp rebuffs from Denmark and Greenland, both of which categorically rejected any notion of territorial transfer on Wednesday. The Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers announced a high-level working group with Washington to address Arctic security concerns, but insisted sovereignty remains non-negotiable.





Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt spoke at a press conference in the Danish embassy after discussions at the White House with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rasmussen highlighted Trump's expressed "desire to conquer" Greenland, yet claimed the talks had softened the American approach.





Rasmussen emphasised, "It's clear that the President has this wish of conquering over Greenland. We made it very clear that this is not in the interest of the Kingdom." He noted Greenland's Premier had reaffirmed its place within the Kingdom of Denmark, demanding "respectful cooperation" that honours "red lines."





Trump himself reiterated the strategic rationale earlier on Wednesday during a White House signing ceremony. He asserted, "We need Greenland for national security, so we are going to see what happens. We have a very good relationship with Denmark."





The President warned of rival powers filling any US vacuum, stating, "If we don't go in, Russia and China will go in. It is not a thing that Denmark can do anything about, but we can do everything about it." This evokes concerns over Arctic militarisation, resource competition, and shifting geopolitical dynamics.





Greenland's Motzfeldt acknowledged the need for closer US ties as allies but drew a firm line on independence. "That doesn't mean we want to be owned by the United States," she said, advocating for a "normalised relationship" built on mutual understanding.





She added that Greenland seeks the "right path forward," stressing alliance without subjugation. "The US and Greenland need to return to the normalised relationship we used to have. It's in both countries' interest to find a balance and work as allies. We are allies, we are friends."





The exchange reflects broader US ambitions in the Arctic, where melting ice opens new shipping routes, mineral deposits, and military positioning opportunities. Trump's revival of a 2019 proposal—initially dismissed as whimsical—signals renewed vigour in his second term.





Denmark, which administers Greenland's foreign affairs and defence, faces domestic pressure to protect its autonomous territory. Rasmussen's working group aims to explore cooperation on security without ceding control, potentially covering joint patrols or infrastructure.





Leavitt's remarks suggest the US remains undeterred, positioning Greenland acquisition as non-negotiable for countering Russian naval expansions and Chinese mining interests in the region. Analysts note US bases in Greenland already exist under prior agreements, but Trump seeks full ownership.





Greenland's population of around 57,000 grapples with economic dependence on Danish subsidies amid climate-driven changes. Motzfeldt's push for balanced partnership hints at leverage through resource deals, though public sentiment largely opposes US takeover.





The White House's unyielding rhetoric risks straining NATO ties, given Denmark's membership. Yet Trump's personal rapport with Rasmussen—praised in his comments—may facilitate backchannel progress.





As the working group convenes, eyes turn to whether pragmatic deals on radar stations or rare earth minerals can satisfy US security demands without territorial concessions. For now, Trump's Greenland gambit persists as a bold test of Arctic influence.





Based On ANI Report







