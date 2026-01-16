



India and Israel have signed a Joint Ministerial Declaration of Intent to bolster collaboration in fisheries and aquaculture.





This agreement emerged from a high-level Indian delegation's visit to Israel, led by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh.





The delegation attended the Second Global Summit on "Blue Food Security: Sea the Future 2026" in Eilat from 13 to 15 January 2026.





The visit concluded successfully on 15 January, marking a pivotal advancement in bilateral ties within the fisheries sector. An official statement from India's Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying underscored the strategic partnership between the two nations. It highlighted their shared commitment to sustainable development and the vital role of fisheries in ensuring food security, livelihoods, and economic progress.





The declaration acknowledges Israel's prowess in advanced aquaculture technologies, innovations in water management, and India's expansive aquatic resources. These complementary strengths form the bedrock of the new framework for cooperation. The agreement outlines multifaceted areas of mutual interest to drive innovation and sustainability.





Key focus areas include joint research and development in cutting-edge aquaculture systems. These encompass Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), biofloc technology, cage culture, aquaponics, and aquarium systems, including oceanariums. Collaboration will also extend to expertise in breeding high-yield species, pathogen-free seed improvement, and brood-stock development.





Genetic improvement programs for aquatic species feature prominently in the pact. Mariculture initiatives, particularly seaweed cultivation, will benefit from shared knowledge. Israeli water-saving technologies will aid water management in Indian aquaculture operations, addressing resource scarcity challenges.





The declaration prioritises support for start-ups in fisheries and aquaculture. It aims to foster exchanges that propel the Blue Economy forward. Sustainable and responsible fishing practices form another cornerstone, with emphasis on conserving marine resources and minimising environmental impacts.





Technology-driven fisheries monitoring and data-collection systems will enable evidence-based management. These tools promise greater transparency and traceability in supply chains. The agreement also addresses the socio-economic needs of fishing communities, ensuring inclusive growth.





Capacity building initiatives will target deep-sea fishing, vessel design, and development. Coastal aquaculture and marine resource conservation through innovation will receive dedicated attention. Exchange programmes for fishers, aqua farmers, scientists, and policymakers are planned, alongside training in modern fish processing and marketing.





Infrastructure development, including fishing harbours and fish landing centres, will see collaborative efforts. The pact seeks to enhance bilateral trade by facilitating exports and imports. Dialogues will tackle tariff and non-tariff barriers, while technology-driven traceability systems strengthen market access.





A notable provision explores establishing new Indo-Israel Centres of Excellence for Fisheries and Aquaculture. This builds on the success of 43 existing agricultural Centres of Excellence under Indo-Israel collaboration. Such centres could accelerate technology transfer and skill enhancement.





This landmark agreement opens pathways for innovation, sustainability, and economic growth in both nations' fisheries sectors. It reinforces their joint resolve for food security and climate-resilient development. As India advances its Blue Economy ambitions, Israeli expertise promises transformative impacts on aquatic resource management.





The timing of the declaration aligns with global imperatives for sustainable ocean economies. With India's vast coastline and Israel's technological edge, this partnership could set benchmarks in aquaculture efficiency. Stakeholders anticipate rapid implementation to yield tangible benefits for coastal communities.





Based On ANI Report







