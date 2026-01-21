



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is poised to unveil a ground breaking achievement at the 77th Republic Day Parade on 26 January, with the debut of its Long-Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile (LRAShM).





This advanced weapon system, tailored for the Indian Navy, boasts an impressive range of 1,500 kilometres, positioning it as a game-changer for maritime dominance in the Indian Ocean region.





The missile's hypersonic capabilities render it virtually undetectable by enemy radars, a feature highlighted by Project Director A Prasad Goud in an interview with ANI.





Travelling at speeds exceeding Mach 5, the LRAShM glides with exceptional aerodynamic efficiency, enabling it to cover vast distances swiftly—potentially reaching targets up to 1,500 kilometres away in as little as 15 minutes.





Designed to neutralise warships of all classes, the missile's versatility extends to carrying diverse payloads, ensuring it can defeat even the most fortified naval assets deployed in oceanic theatres. Goud emphasised its strategic edge, noting that its high-speed trajectory and glide technology allow for prolonged flight paths, amplifying India's offensive reach across contested waters.





This display at Kartavyapath underscores India's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, or 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. By showcasing indigenous hypersonic innovation, DRDO signals a leap forward in countering regional threats, particularly amid rising naval activities by adversaries in the Indo-Pacific.





Goud further revealed that DRDO is advancing dual hypersonic streams: glide missiles like the LRAShM and hypersonic cruise missiles. The organisation's Advanced Lab Technology (ALT) plays a pivotal role in glide vehicle development, with current expertise enabling rapid scaling to ranges of 3,000 to 3,500 kilometres.





Hypersonic missiles represent the future of warfare, as Goud asserted, offering unparalleled speed and manoeuvrability that outpace traditional defences. India's progress in this domain not only bolsters naval deterrence but also enhances overall strategic posture against peer competitors.





The Republic Day parade will feature additional indigenous systems, including the Dhanush Gun System, Akash (L) Launcher, Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System, and Akash missiles. These platforms collectively highlight the maturation of India's defence ecosystem, from artillery to air defence.





In a nod to grassroots contributions, around 10,000 special guests—comprising spouses—from diverse sectors will attend. These invitees recognise exemplary efforts in income generation, innovation, research, startups, Self-Help Groups, and standout performers under key government schemes.





Special arrangements await these guests, including visits to the National War Memorial, PM Sangrahalaya, and other Delhi landmarks, alongside interactions with ministers. This inclusive approach celebrates the synergy between defence prowess and societal progress.





Adding international prestige, the parade will host European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as chief guests. Their presence reflects burgeoning India-EU ties, set against expanded defence and strategic engagements.





Based On ANI Report







