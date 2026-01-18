



The Tamil Nadu government has encountered a major obstacle in its ambitious plans to establish an international airport in Hosur, as the Ministry of Defence has once again rejected the state's proposal.





This denial, conveyed through a letter last week, underscores ongoing tensions over airspace control in the region dominated by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The decision represents a significant setback for the project, which aims to bolster connectivity and economic growth in the industrially vibrant Hosur area.





Hosur, located in the Shoolagiri taluk between Berigai and Bagalur, is envisioned as a greenfield international airport spanning nearly 2,300 acres with a capacity to handle 30 million passengers annually.





Proponents argue that it would alleviate pressure on nearby airports and support Tamil Nadu's industrial corridor, particularly given Hosur's proximity to Bangalore and its role as a manufacturing hub for automobiles and aerospace components. However, the project's viability hinges on securing critical clearances, starting with airspace approval from the Defence Ministry.





The airspace around Hosur falls under HAL's operational control, primarily due to its aerospace division facilities nearby, which are integral to India's defence production ecosystem. HAL's requirements for unrestricted flight testing, aircraft assembly, and training exercises necessitate exclusive use of the airspace, leaving little room for civilian aviation intrusions. This clash highlights the broader challenge of balancing civil aviation expansion with national security imperatives in densely populated industrial zones.





This is not the first rebuff. In June 2025, the Tamil Nadu government initially sought airspace relaxation, only to face outright rejection. Undeterred, the state submitted a detailed rejoinder in November, complete with precise coordinates and technical assessments demonstrating that the airport could operate without impeding HAL's activities. Despite this, the Ministry dismissed the plea without convening discussions, prompting frustration among state officials who view it as a missed opportunity for collaborative resolution.





Sources within the government express dismay over the lack of dialogue. "It is disappointing that the request has been denied even without a discussion," one official remarked, emphasising that a meeting could have allowed Tamil Nadu to present its case more persuasively.





The state now contemplates its next steps, potentially including appeals, alternative site evaluations, or renewed negotiations, though options appear limited amid HAL's firm stance.





Parallel challenges persist with the Ministry of Civil Aviation. TIDCO, the nodal agency spearheading the project, has forwarded the site clearance application but received a directive for a comprehensive impact study. This assessment must evaluate whether the Hosur airport would cannibalise passenger traffic from existing facilities like Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport or Salem Airport, both within reasonable proximity.





Compounding these hurdles is a pre-existing agreement between Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which prohibits new airports within 150 km aerial distance of Bangalore's facility.





Hosur lies perilously close to this radius, raising legal and economic questions about viability. TIDCO must navigate this restriction, possibly through exemptions or demonstrated unique benefits, before progressing to in-principle approval.





The Hosur airport proposal forms part of Tamil Nadu's broader infrastructure push under the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), aimed at decongesting Chennai and Bangalore airports while fostering regional growth.





Hosur's strategic location—mere kilometres from Karnataka's border—positions it as a potential logistics and manufacturing enabler, attracting investments from sectors like electronics and defence manufacturing.





Yet, the Defence Ministry's veto power, rooted in Article 370 of the Constitution's erstwhile aviation provisions and subsequent policies, prioritises military needs.





HAL's presence in the region amplifies these concerns. As a key player in India's self-reliance drive under Atmanirbhar Bharat, HAL's Nashik and Bangalore divisions rely on controlled airspace for projects like the TEJAS fighter jet and helicopter programs. Any civilian overlay risks operational disruptions, safety hazards, and costly mitigations, explaining the Ministry's reluctance.





State officials remain optimistic but pragmatic. With the impact study underway, TIDCO plans to submit findings promptly, hoping to unlock civil aviation approvals while exploring diplomatic channels with the Centre. Meanwhile, alternatives such as airport expansion in Coimbatore or Madurai gain traction, though none match Hosur's industrial synergy.





This episode reflects deeper federal tensions in India's aviation landscape, where state-led development often collides with central defence priorities. Tamil Nadu's persistence could yet yield results through high-level interventions, but for now, the Hosur dream faces an uncertain runway.





Based On The Hindu Report







