



India's Republic Day Parade on 26 January 2026 will showcase a diverse array of military assets, yet the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS will be notably absent from the flypast.





Defence Secretary RK Singh addressed queries on this omission directly, stating that selections prioritise some of the finest platforms available to the armed forces, with no particular reason given for excluding others.





This comes amid speculation linking the decision to a fatal TEJAS crash at the Dubai Air Show in November 2025, where the pilot perished, marking the second such incident after a safer ejection in Jaisalmer in March 2024.





The parade's aerial display will nevertheless feature 29 aircraft in coordinated formations, including Rafale jets, Su-30 fighters, P-8I maritime aircraft, MiG-29s, Apache attack helicopters, Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) "Prachand", Mi-17s, and others. Earlier reports from 2025 had cited safety protocols as barring single-engine platforms like TEJAS from low-altitude flypasts over Kartavya Path, favouring twin-engine redundancy, though 2026 statements downplay any specific causal link.





The TEJAS, a fourth-generation multi-role fighter developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has previously participated, including in 2017 and 2024, underscoring its symbolic role in India's self-reliance drive.





Defence Secretary Singh's remarks, reported by PTI, emphasise a balanced showcase rather than exhaustive inclusion, amid broader highlights like the debut of the Army's Bhairav Commando Battalion.





The Indian Air Force continues to integrate TEJAS operationally, with recent approvals for 97 additional units signalling confidence despite setbacks. This absence thus appears logistical or thematic, aligning with parade curations that blend legacy and modern assets for maximum impact.





Chief guests President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will witness proceedings featuring 22 fighters, 11 transports, seven helicopters, and Coast Guard Dornier aircraft in two phases.





Ground elements include an IAF contingent of 144 airmen led by Squadron Leader Mahender Singh, synchronised with MiG-29 overflights. The event underscores India's military evolution, even as TEJAS—proudly indigenous—sits out this year.





