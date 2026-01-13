



Tonbo Imaging, a Bengaluru-based leader in advanced imaging and sensor systems, has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for supplying 1775 Thermal Imaging (TI) sights to equip the Indian Army's Sig Sauer-716 rifles. The contract value stands at ₹37.28 crore, marking another milestone in India's push for indigenous defence technologies.





This development was announced on 13 January 2026 via updates from defence observers on X, highlighting Tonbo's competitive edge in a tender likely floated from Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir.





Tonbo Imaging, founded in 2012, specialises in electro-optical and infrared systems, including thermal weapon sights, hand-held binoculars, and targeting solutions for infantry and special forces.





The company has a proven track record with the Indian Army, having delivered Arjun TI sights for Medium Machine Guns in recent batches and secured orders for multi-functional thermal imaging binoculars worth over ₹100 crore in 2021.





Its products have been deployed along the Line of Actual Control, during surgical strikes, and on Arjun tanks, underscoring reliability in diverse combat scenarios.





The Sig Sauer-716, a 7.62x51mm assault rifle adopted by the Indian Army, benefits significantly from TI sights, which enable precise targeting in low-light and adverse weather conditions.





These sights enhance the rifle's effective range, complementing prior procurements like image intensifier night sights under a ₹659 crore deal in October 2025.





As L-1, Tonbo now awaits contract finalisation, where technical compliance and negotiations will determine the final award, aligning with the Army's emphasis on night-fighting capabilities.





This win bolsters Tonbo's portfolio, which already includes exports to over two dozen countries and integrations in drones, missiles, and infantry combat vehicles.





For the Indian Army, equipping 1775 Sig Sauer-716 rifles with TI sights strengthens tactical superiority, particularly for units in high-threat border areas.





Tonbo's 'Made in India' ethos supports Atmanirbhar Bharat, reducing import dependency on critical optics amid ongoing modernisation drives.





The ₹37.28 crore bid reflects cost efficiency, with per-unit pricing around ₹2.1 lakh, competitive against global peers in thermal sight segments.





Future deliveries could integrate with soldier systems like holographic sights from BEL, forming comprehensive fire control suites.





Tonbo's expertise in multi-spectral fusion and lightweight designs ensures minimal rifle balance disruption, vital for sustained operations.





This procurement follows tenders for thousands of sights since 2022, indicating scaled adoption of advanced optics across Army inventories.





Tonbo's L-1 status reinforces its pivotal role in elevating India's defence self-reliance through cutting-edge, battle-proven imaging solutions.





