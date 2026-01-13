



The Indian Army is set to procure a comprehensive family of loitering munitions, with an initial deal valued at approximately ₹2,000 crores. This acquisition forms part of a fast-tracked procurement process, where tenders are expected to be issued imminently.





The order will be divided in a 60:40 ratio between indigenous manufacturers and foreign vendors through technology transfer arrangements.





Loitering munitions, often dubbed 'Kamikaze drones', represent a pivotal shift in modern warfare tactics. These systems can loiter over battlefields for extended periods, providing real-time surveillance before precisely striking high-value targets. The Army's requirement encompasses a range of variants, from man-portable micro-munitions to larger, truck-launched platforms capable of engaging armoured vehicles and fortifications.





This procurement aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence, emphasising self-reliance amid escalating border tensions with China and Pakistan. The fast-track procedure, enabled under the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, bypasses lengthy trials to expedite delivery, potentially within 12-18 months. Larger follow-on orders are anticipated, scaling up to ₹10,000 crores or more, contingent on initial performance.





Several Indian defence firms have mobilised to compete for the 60 per cent indigenous share. Adani Defence & Aerospace, with its recent forays into UAV manufacturing, leads the pack alongside Bharat Forge's advanced systems division. Tata Advanced Systems, leveraging partnerships with global players like Israel Aerospace Industries, brings proven integration expertise to the table.





Other contenders include ideaForge, renowned for its indigenous drones like the SWITCH UAV, and Solar Industries, which has developed loitering munition prototypes under DRDO collaborations. Private players such as Big Bang Boom Solutions and Tonbo Imaging are also gearing up, offering cost-competitive solutions with swarm capabilities. Public sector undertakings like Bharat Dynamics Limited may join through joint ventures.





The 40 per cent foreign component opens doors for technology infusion from established exporters. Israel, a frontrunner with systems like the IAI Harop and UVision Hero series, has deep ties with India via prior deals. Turkey's Bayraktar Kızılelma and STM's Alpagu variants could feature, while US firms like Anduril Industries eye opportunities despite CAATSA concerns.





Key specifications for the munitions family demand endurance of 30-120 minutes, ranges from 15-200 km, and warheads weighing 1-10 kg. Integration with Indian battlefield management systems, such as the Command Information System (CIS), is mandatory. Swarm operations and AI-driven target recognition form critical evaluation criteria.





Industry sources indicate that expressions of interest have already been submitted, with detailed tenders to specify qualification trials by mid-2026. Successful bidders must establish production lines in India within six months of contract award, creating thousands of jobs in states like Karnataka and Maharashtra.





This deal underscores the Army's doctrinal pivot towards unmanned lethal systems, reducing risks to infantry in high-altitude and urban combat. Lessons from Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh conflicts, where loitering munitions decimated armoured columns, have accelerated this push. The procurement complements ongoing acquisitions like kamikaze drones from Israel.





As tenders drop, a fierce bidding war ensues, pitting homegrown innovation against global expertise. Success here could catapult India into the global top tier of loitering munition producers, fortifying its strategic deterrence for decades.