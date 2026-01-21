



US President Donald Trump has launched a scathing critique of the United Nations, labelling it incompetent and ineffective in resolving conflicts.





Speaking to the press in Washington DC on 21 January 2026, Trump announced the creation of a new "Board of Peace" to implement his 20-Point Peace Plan, primarily aimed at ending the war in Gaza and fostering stability in the Middle East.





Trump expressed regret over the necessity of this initiative, stating, "I wish we didn't need a Board of Peace." He accused the UN of failing to assist in any war he had settled, remarking, "With all the wars they settled, the United Nations never helped me in one war." This bold assertion underscores his longstanding frustration with the international body's performance.





When pressed on whether the Board of Peace would supplant the UN, Trump clarified his position. He described the UN as "not very helpful" yet affirmed his belief in its untapped potential. "I'm a big fan of the UN's potential, but it has never lived up to its potential," he said, adding that the organisation should have resolved every conflict he had personally mediated.





Trump revealed that he had never sought UN involvement in his diplomatic efforts. "The UN should have settled every one of the wars that I settled. I never went to them. I never even thought to go to them," he explained. Nevertheless, he advocated allowing the UN to persist due to its "great" latent capabilities.





The Board of Peace originates from a proposal Trump floated in September last year, initially focused on Gaza but now expanding to mediate broader global conflicts. This high-profile endeavour invites leaders from 60 countries to form a new body dedicated to promoting stability and managing post-conflict reconstruction, with a special emphasis on the Gaza Strip.





A White House statement outlined the board's structure, featuring an Executive Board to oversee key portfolios. These include governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction efforts, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation—all vital for Gaza's stabilisation and enduring prosperity.





In a notable diplomatic gesture, Trump has extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the Gaza Peace Board. This inclusion highlights India's rising stature in global peacemaking, aligning with its growing influence in Middle Eastern affairs and strategic partnerships.





Membership on the board carries financial stipulations that have sparked discussion. Countries pledging USD 1 billion secure permanent seats, while others may participate on a three-year term without such commitment. This pay-to-play model aims to ensure robust funding for reconstruction but risks accusations of exclusivity.





Trump's remarks come amid ongoing tensions in Gaza, where his 20-Point Peace Plan seeks to broker a ceasefire and pave the way for redevelopment. The plan encompasses security guarantees, economic revitalisation, and political frameworks, positioning the Board of Peace as its enforcement mechanism.





Critics may view the initiative as a sidestep around established institutions like the UN, potentially fragmenting international diplomacy. Supporters, however, praise Trump's pragmatic approach, arguing it injects urgency and resources into stalled peace processes.





The UN has yet to respond formally to Trump's barbs, though past frictions during his previous term suggest diplomatic ripples ahead. As the Board of Peace takes shape, its success could redefine multilateral conflict resolution—or expose new fault lines in global governance.





India's potential role, via PM Modi's participation, could bridge Eastern and Western interests in the region. With New Delhi's expertise in infrastructure and mediation, Modi's involvement might bolster the board's credibility and effectiveness.





Financial commitments will prove pivotal. Permanent seats for billion-dollar donors could attract Gulf states and major economies, accelerating Gaza's recovery. Yet, the model raises equity concerns for smaller nations eager to contribute without vast resources.





Trump's vision extends beyond Gaza, hinting at a template for other hotspots. If successful, the Board of Peace might inspire similar ad-hoc bodies, challenging the UN's monopoly on peacekeeping.





As world leaders weigh invitations, the initiative tests alliances and ambitions. Trump's UN critique, while provocative, spotlights a perceived vacuum in global mediation that the Board of Peace aims to fill decisively.





Based On ANI Report







