



US Senator Lindsey Graham has announced that President Donald Trump has endorsed a bipartisan Russia sanctions bill, known as the Sanctioning of Russia Act 2025. This legislation proposes imposing duties of at least 500 per cent on all Russian imports into the United States. Graham revealed this development following a productive meeting with Trump, emphasising the bill's potential as a tool to pressure nations buying Russian oil.





The bill targets countries such as India, China, and Brazil, which the US accuses of fuelling Russia's war efforts in Ukraine by purchasing discounted crude oil. Graham stated on X that the measure would grant Trump tremendous leverage over these nations. He highlighted the timing, noting Ukraine's concessions for peace amid ongoing Russian military actions.





According to the US Congress website, the Sanctioning of Russia Act 2025 includes sweeping punitive measures against individuals and entities linked to Russia. A key provision raises tariffs on Russian goods and services entering the US to a minimum of 500 per cent of their value. While the bill awaits passage, Graham anticipates a bipartisan vote as early as next week, expressing confidence in cross-party support.





This initiative emerges amid renewed diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. On 7 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met a US delegation including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Their discussions centred on pathways to end the war, signalling pushes for Moscow to engage in negotiations.





Trump has previously commented on tensions with India over its Russian oil purchases. Speaking at the House GOP Member Retreat, he claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unhappy with high US tariffs on Indian goods linked to these imports. Trump described his relationship with Modi as cordial but noted strain due to tariffs totalling 50 per cent.





The US President warned of further tariff hikes if India fails to address concerns about Russian oil imports. He suggested India had substantially reduced such purchases to appease Washington, calling Modi a good man. However, India has firmly rejected Trump's assertion that Modi assured him New Delhi would halt Russian oil buys.





New Delhi maintains that its energy decisions prioritise national interest and affordability amid global fuel price volatility. The government clarified no such commitment was made to Trump. This stance underscores India's balancing act between energy security and international pressures.





The proposed 500 per cent tariffs on Russian imports represent a significant escalation in US strategy. They aim to economically isolate Russia by deterring third-party buyers from sustaining its oil revenues. Proponents view the bill as vital leverage during peace talks, potentially reshaping global energy trade dynamics.





For India, continued Russian oil imports have proven cost-effective since the Ukraine invasion began. Discounted barrels have helped stabilise domestic fuel prices and support economic growth. Yet, this has drawn US ire, prompting existing tariffs and threats of more severe measures.





China and Brazil face similar scrutiny, with their substantial Russian oil purchases seen as propping up Moscow's war machine. The bipartisan nature of the bill signals broad US consensus on countering Russia. Passage could force these nations to diversify suppliers, risking higher energy costs.





Graham's post on X framed the bill as a response to Russia's intransigence. With Ukraine offering concessions, he argued for punitive actions against enablers. Trump's backing adds political momentum, potentially fast-tracking the legislation through Congress.





Zelenskyy's recent meeting with US figures like Kushner highlights Trump's influence on peace efforts. It coincides with Graham's announcement, suggesting coordinated pressure tactics. Analysts see this as part of a broader US pivot to negotiate an end to the conflict on favourable terms.





India's rejection of Trump's claims reinforces its autonomous foreign policy. Officials have repeatedly stressed that oil purchases from Russia are commercial transactions, not political endorsements. This position aligns with New Delhi's multi-alignment strategy in global affairs.





The Sanctioning of Russia Act 2025 could broaden beyond oil-related penalties. Its provisions target Russian-linked networks globally, aiming to disrupt evasion tactics. If enacted, it would amplify existing sanctions, intensifying economic warfare against Putin.





Trump's tariff rhetoric echoes his protectionist approach, blending trade policy with geopolitics. His comments on Modi reveal personal diplomacy at play, even amid frictions. India has navigated such pressures before, reducing but not eliminating Russian imports.





As the bill advances, markets may react to potential disruptions in Russian oil flows. Buyers like India could accelerate diversification to alternative sources such as the Middle East or US suppliers. This shift might elevate global oil prices, affecting economies worldwide.





Graham's confidence in bipartisan support stems from shared outrage over Russia's actions. Co-sponsorship with Senator Blumenthal underscores unity. A vote next week could mark a pivotal moment in US-Russia standoff.





For defence watchers in India, this development intersects with strategic autonomy debates. Reliance on Russian energy bolsters ties with Moscow, a key arms supplier. Balancing US partnerships in technology and trade grows more complex.





The legislation's fate hinges on Congressional dynamics post-Trump's endorsement. Swift passage would empower the administration to wield tariffs aggressively. It positions the US to dictate terms in energy geopolitics.





India's response will likely emphasise dialogue over capitulation. Past interactions show resilience against secondary sanctions. As Bengaluru-based analysts track these shifts, they highlight implications for indigenous energy security and defence diversification.





Based On ANI Report







