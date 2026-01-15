



The United States has delivered a significant blow to Pakistan by suspending immigrant visas for nationals of 75 countries, including Pakistan, amid concerns over potential misuse of public welfare benefits.





This policy shift, announced by the US Department of State on 14 January 2026, takes effect from 21 January and stems from a comprehensive review ordered by President Donald Trump. The decision underscores the administration's firm stance that immigrants must demonstrate financial self-sufficiency and avoid burdening American taxpayers.





The policy, formally titled "Immigrant Visa Processing Updates for Nationalities at High Risk of Public Benefits Usage," targets countries perceived as high-risk for public benefits dependency. Pakistan finds itself alongside nations such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Russia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.





Officials emphasise that this pause does not revoke existing visas but halts new issuances, allowing applicants to submit forms and attend interviews without approval during the suspension period.





Admission decisions post-visa issuance fall under the US Department of Homeland Security, clarifying jurisdictional boundaries. Crucially, the restriction applies solely to immigrant visas, sparing nonimmigrant categories like tourist, student, or business visas. This distinction aims to balance security and economic concerns while preserving short-term mobility.





The move aligns with longstanding US immigration principles, particularly the "public charge" rule, which evaluates whether non-citizens might rely primarily on government aid. Factors influencing denials now include health status, age, English proficiency, financial stability, and prospects for long-term medical needs.





A State Department cable from November 2025, disseminated to consular posts globally, expanded these screening protocols, instructing officers to scrutinise applicants more rigorously.





President Trump's directive reflects his administration's broader anti-immigration agenda, prioritising self-reliant entrants. The State Department has initiated a full audit of policies, regulations, and guidance to prevent welfare utilisation by immigrants from these nations. This review promises further refinements, potentially extending or intensifying restrictions.





Fox News first broke the story, framing it as a crackdown on public charge risks. The outlet highlighted how the policy operationalises Trump's vision, ensuring immigrants contribute rather than consume resources. For Pakistan, the timing exacerbates existing diplomatic strains, compounded by regional security issues and economic pressures driving emigration.





Pakistan's inclusion signals US apprehensions about migration patterns from South Asia, where economic disparities fuel outflows. Nationals seeking family reunification, employment-based green cards, or diversity visas now face indefinite delays. While interviews proceed, the issuance freeze could strand thousands in limbo, disrupting personal and familial plans.





Geopolitically, this development intersects with US-Pakistan relations, already tense over counter-terrorism, Afghanistan's fallout, and nuclear oversight. The visa halt may strain bilateral ties further, prompting Islamabad to seek diplomatic recourse or diversify emigration targets like Europe or the Gulf. Domestically, Pakistani media and officials have decried the move as discriminatory, igniting debates on sovereignty and migration rights.





Economically, remittances from the Pakistani diaspora in the US—estimated at hundreds of millions annually—face indirect threats if family inflows dwindle. Aspiring migrants, often skilled professionals or students transitioning to permanent residency, must now pivot strategies, potentially boosting applications to Canada or Australia. This could reshape global talent flows, benefiting competitors.





Broader implications ripple across the 75 listed countries, predominantly from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Nations like Nigeria and Bangladesh, with large US-bound migrant pools, confront similar hurdles. The policy reinforces Trump's "America First" ethos, echoing his first-term travel bans and signalling a return to stringent vetting.





Critics argue the list disproportionately targets Muslim-majority states, evoking accusations of bias despite official welfare-focused rationale. Supporters counter that data-driven risk assessments justify the measures, citing welfare usage statistics. Legal challenges loom, as immigrant rights groups prepare suits alleging overreach.





For applicants, practical advice emerges: bolster financial proofs, secure affidavits of support, and explore nonimmigrant pathways. Consular officers, per the November cable, wield heightened discretion, weighing holistic profiles. The pause's duration remains unspecified, hinging on the ongoing review's outcomes.





In the context of global migration trends, this US pivot amid rising populism sets precedents. Europe grapples with parallel inflows, while India's exclusion from the list highlights its relatively lower risk profile, buoyed by stronger economic ties and skilled emigration. Pakistan, however, navigates a perfect storm of policy shifts and internal woes.





Ultimately, the visa suspension marks a tactical escalation in US immigration enforcement, compelling Pakistan and peers to address root causes like poverty and instability. As the 21 January deadline nears, stakeholders brace for prolonged uncertainty, with ripple effects on diplomacy, economies, and human aspirations.





Based On ANI Report







